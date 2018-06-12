You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Overcooked 2’ Coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One

Overcooked 2,” a sequel to 2017’s cooking simulation game from Ghost Town Games, hits the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One on Aug. 7, publisher Team17 announced.

The sequel supports up to four players playing side-by-side or online as they work to prepare and cook orders in a series of bizarrely themed restaurants. “Overcooked 2” features new levels, themes, chefs, recipes, and more.

This time around, the simulation cooperative cooking game includes online multiplayer, interactive maps, dynamic maps, and plenty of new mechanics. The dynamic levels feature kitchens that move around or have elements that just get in the way of cooking. Examples include people walking through the kitchen as players try to move between counters or, in an extreme example, a hot air balloon level that starts in the air and crashlands players into a new kitchen. The game’s map world has players traveling around the map in the Onion King’s bus, opening up new areas using hidden buttons.

New game mechanics make official the ability to throw items, allowing players to toss ingredients to other chefs or straight into the pan, blender, or even the floor. The new game mechanics include moving walkways, controllable platforms, and portals.

