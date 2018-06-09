Origin Access Premier is EA’s New PC Games Subscription Service

Publisher Electronic Arts is launching its own PC video game subscription service called Origin Access Premier, it announced Saturday during its E3 2018 press conference.

Starting this summer, Origin Access Premier members can play new EA releases on PC before anyone else, including “Madden 19,” “FIFA 19,” “Battlefield V,” and “Anthem.” They will also get access to over 100 older games, like “Need For Speed Payback,” Mad Max,” and the “Batman: Arkham” series, along with a 10% discount on Origin purchases. EA said people who join Origin Access Premier can also play unlimited amounts of “The Sims 4,” including content from the Digital Deluxe Update, Dine Out Game Pack, and Kids Room Stuff Pack.

“Millions of players have experienced the fun of playing more games through our subscription programs, and today we’re taking another groundbreaking step with Origin Access Premier,” said Electronic Arts’ Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wilson. “Origin Access Premier unlocks unprecedented levels of choice and value for players who love PC games. For the first time in a subscription, you’re getting new games like ‘Madden NFL 19,’ ‘FIFA 19,’ ‘Battlefield V’ and ‘Anthem,’ and full access to more than 100 games from EA and other publishers with a single membership. We’re thrilled to be opening up this new way for players to access great games, with the freedom to play what they want, whenever they want.”

It all sounds very similar to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, which offers access to many of that consoles’ titles for $9.99/month. It launched in June 2017. EA’s service is more expensive. It costs $14.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Anyone who isn’t already a member of Origin Access can sign up for a free seven-day trial available now through June 17.

