Olivia Munn Awards Choir Rendition of ‘Civilization IV’ Theme on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Olivia Munn awarded the golden buzzer on Tuesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent” to a choir which performed the theme of “Civilization IV.”

The Swahili theme song, Baba Yetu, was composed by Christoper Tin for 2005’s “Civilization IV,” and was the first video game featured song to win a Grammy. On America’s Got Talent, the Angel City Chorale performed the song on Tuesday, and Munn surprised the choir and the audience by awarding the performance with the golden buzzer. When the golden buzzer is pressed by a judge, it means that the act will skip the rest of the audition process and skip to the live show in the program. Each judge is only allowed one golden buzzer selection per season.

Munn, 38, is an actress and model best known for performances in hit movies like “X-Men: Apocalypse.” But, Munn’s big break arguably started when she joined the G4 Network, a now-defunct tech and games television channel for which Munn co-hosted “Attack of the Show!”

“Civilization IV” is one of many turn-based, strategic games with the objective of world domination from the Sid Meier’s Civilization series. The original “Civilization” released in 1991, with the most recent installment, “Civilization VI,” released in 2016.

It’s unclear if Munn was aware that “Baba Yetu” is a video game theme or not, but with her background closely connected to the gaming community, it seems like Munn is the most fitting judge to award such an act a special privilege. Munn also took to Twitter to express her enthusiasm about the performance.

“Love how the [Angel City Chorale] sings, don’t let age, race, religion or political differences get in the way of creating something beautiful,” Munn tweeted on Wednesday. “Excited to watch them continue to battle for the [America’s Got Talent] win.”

You can check out the performance right here.

