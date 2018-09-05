‘Old School RuneScape’ Arrives On Mobile Devices Oct. 30

Jagex’s massively-multiplayer online role-playing game “Old School RuneScape” launches on iOS and Android on Oct. 30, the developer announced on Wednesday.

“RuneScape” is a fantasy MMORPG that first launched in 2001. It holds several Guinness World Records, including most users of a MMO video game (254,994,744 as of July 2017) and most prolifically updated MMORPG (over 1,100). “Old School RuneScape” is a separate version of the game that launched in 2013 and is maintained alongside the original.

The mobile port will feature crossplay with PC, and Jagex said it’s working closely with the game’s community to ensure it delivers the same experience regardless of platform. Its top-level interface is being refined and optimized for mobile devices. There’s also now a customizable, one-touch action button and intuitive touch-screen controls.

“2018 has been a year of significant milestones for ‘Old School RuneScape’ on mobile, from the first closed betas at the start of the year, to the successful Members Only Beta and recent Canadian and Nordic soft launches over the summer, but none of them have been as highly anticipated as this,” said Jagex director of game development Conor Crowley. “We are incredibly proud to confirm that ‘Old School RuneScape’ on mobile is now just a matter of weeks from a full launch; we know our players — both existing and returning — have long wanted to play the game they love while away from their PCs. The countdown to Oct. 30 is underway!”

“Old School RuneScape” is open to both members and non-members. Anyone interested in playing can pre-order and pre-register now on Google Play and the App Store. The game requires Android Lollipop or iOS 10 and above.