Pro Hockey Prospects Told To Stop Talking About ‘Fortnite’

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fornite
CREDIT: Courtesy of Epic Games

Fortnite” is hugely popular right now, but some professional hockey prospects are reportedly being told to keep their passion for the battle royale game to themselves.

“An [Ontario Hockey League] team employee tells me some players have been advised to scrub ‘Fortnite’ references from social media accounts,” The Sports Network correspondent Rick Westhead tweeted on Tuesday. “Some NHL teams consider the video game a major distraction/obsession.”

Hockey reporter Renaud Lavoie recently told Sportsnet 590 he ran into an unnamed NHL general manager who also brought up the game.

“That GM told me it’s an issue,” Lavoie said. “Before, the athletes were going to bars. Now, they’re staying in hotel rooms or at home and playing video games for hours.”

While erasing all mentions of “Fortnite” from social media sounds unreasonable, hockey players might have cause for some concern. Back in May, analyst Jeff Marek told 31 Thoughts podcast a first-round NHL draft pick was ruining his career prospects because of a video game habit, according to Deadspin.

“I really doubt he’s going to make it to the NHL, and it’s because of a video game addiction, to the point where his junior general manager told me that they’ve had him go to counseling over it, because he’ll play until all hours of the night and into the morning and then he’ll have no energy the next day. Like, he’ll be a write-off. And it is that bad,” Marek said during the podcast.

Related

“Fortnite” currently has over 125 million players, so it’s no surprise a large number of professional athletes are among those competing for a victory royale. NBA star Gordon Hayward is a prolific gamer who’s streamed his “Fortnite” sessions (occasionally accompanied by his adorable daughter). Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster appeared in that infamous Ninja/Drake livestream. Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes arranged a team-building field trip to Epic Games earlier this summer.

Popular on Variety

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

More Gaming

  • Fornite

    Pro Hockey Prospects Told To Stop Talking About 'Fortnite'

    “Fortnite” is hugely popular right now, but some professional hockey prospects are reportedly being told to keep their passion for the battle royale game to themselves. “An [Ontario Hockey League] team employee tells me some players have been advised to scrub ‘Fortnite’ references from social media accounts,” The Sports Network correspondent Rick Westhead tweeted on […]

  • China Wants To Combat Myopia With

    China Wants To Combat Myopia With Fewer Game Approvals

    “Fortnite” is hugely popular right now, but some professional hockey prospects are reportedly being told to keep their passion for the battle royale game to themselves. “An [Ontario Hockey League] team employee tells me some players have been advised to scrub ‘Fortnite’ references from social media accounts,” The Sports Network correspondent Rick Westhead tweeted on […]

  • tencent logo

    Tencent Shares Hurt as Chinese Government Weighs In on Games and Health

    “Fortnite” is hugely popular right now, but some professional hockey prospects are reportedly being told to keep their passion for the battle royale game to themselves. “An [Ontario Hockey League] team employee tells me some players have been advised to scrub ‘Fortnite’ references from social media accounts,” The Sports Network correspondent Rick Westhead tweeted on […]

  • Pokemon Go

    'Pokémon Go' Dev Niantic, Knight Foundation Create Fellowship Program

    “Fortnite” is hugely popular right now, but some professional hockey prospects are reportedly being told to keep their passion for the battle royale game to themselves. “An [Ontario Hockey League] team employee tells me some players have been advised to scrub ‘Fortnite’ references from social media accounts,” The Sports Network correspondent Rick Westhead tweeted on […]

  • Square Enix, Tencent Making Games Together

    Square Enix and Tencent Are Going to Make Games Together

    “Fortnite” is hugely popular right now, but some professional hockey prospects are reportedly being told to keep their passion for the battle royale game to themselves. “An [Ontario Hockey League] team employee tells me some players have been advised to scrub ‘Fortnite’ references from social media accounts,” The Sports Network correspondent Rick Westhead tweeted on […]

  • 'Destiny 2: Forsaken' Exclusive PS4 Content

    'Destiny 2: Forsaken' Exclusive PS4 Content Revealed

    “Fortnite” is hugely popular right now, but some professional hockey prospects are reportedly being told to keep their passion for the battle royale game to themselves. “An [Ontario Hockey League] team employee tells me some players have been advised to scrub ‘Fortnite’ references from social media accounts,” The Sports Network correspondent Rick Westhead tweeted on […]

  • 'No Man's Sky' Season One Brings

    'No Man's Sky' Season 1 Brings Free Weekly Content, Community Events

    “Fortnite” is hugely popular right now, but some professional hockey prospects are reportedly being told to keep their passion for the battle royale game to themselves. “An [Ontario Hockey League] team employee tells me some players have been advised to scrub ‘Fortnite’ references from social media accounts,” The Sports Network correspondent Rick Westhead tweeted on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad