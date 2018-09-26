Check Out The Official (And Free) ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Comic

Activision and Treyarch released an official “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” comic series on Wednesday.

The 10-issue series introduces the “iconic” specialists of the “Black Ops” universe and features stories from “Batwoman” scribe Greg Rucka, “iZombie” comics writer Chris Roberson, “Star Wars” writer Jeremy Barlow, and more. The cover art is by artists Adam Hughes, Eric Wilkerson, Kirbi Fagan, Dan Dos Santos and Julian Totino Tedesco.

The entire series is free for everyone. The first three issues are available now and focus on the Ruin, Prophet, and Crash specialists.

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” launches Oct. 12 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It will feature what Treyarch is calling “the biggest Zombies offering ever” with three full adventure at launch. It will also include the “Call of Duty” franchise’s first battle royale mode, Blackout, where players can take on the role of signature “Black Ops” characters on the largest “Call of Duty” map in history.

Treyarch recently shared its plans for “Black Ops 4” post-launch as well. It said it wants to deliver “a new level of community support and engagement for ‘Black Ops’ featuring the most active calendar of events in studio history, and a variety of free content coming to the entire community – across Multiplayer, Zombies and Blackout.” The events will be time-limited and introduce new game modes and content. There will also be a bonus Zombies experience called Classified at launch, included in the game’s Black Ops Pass, with an additional four other pieces of Zombies content coming at a later date.

Treyarch said PlayStation 4 players get to play new content first for seven days.