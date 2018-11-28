×
Obsidian Entertainment to Unveil New Game Next Week

Obsidian Entertainment will be unveiling its next role-playing game, which is set to be published by Take-Two Interactive’s Private Division, during the Game Awards next week, the developer announced Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced plans to acquire Obsidian Entertainment.

“As one of the industry’s premiere RPG developers, we couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to add their expertise to Microsoft Studios, while enabling the studio to preserve its unique culture and build on its talent and vision to fully realize their creative ambitions,” Microsoft said at the time. The company said that Obsidian would continue to operate autonomously.

Private Division, which was formed in December 2017 by Take-Two Interactive as a developer-focused publisher, said at the time it was working with Panache Digital Games, The Outsiders, Squad, V1 Interactive, and Obsidian Entertainment. Beyond “Kerbal Space Program,” which is owned by Take-Two Interactive, this is the first game announced by Private Division.

The Game Awards will be streamed on Variety on Dec. 6 and will feature awards for the best games of the year, live entertainment, special guests and ten new game reveals.

