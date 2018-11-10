You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Microsoft Acquires Obsidian Entertainment

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Obsidian Entertainment

Microsoft plans to acquire “Pillars of Eternity” developer Obsidian Entertainment, it announced on Saturday during its X018 event.

Founded in 2003 by veterans from Black Isle Studios, Obsidian is well-known for PC and console role-playing games like “Fallout: New Vegas,” South Park: The Stick of Truth,” and “Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords.” A series of cancelled projects led to financial troubles in 2012, but the studio managed a comeback three years later thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign for “Pillars of Eternity,” which raised nearly $4 million.

Last month, Kotaku reported Microsoft was close to acquiring the independent studio. One source told the outlet the deal was “90%” finished, while another said, “It’s a matter of when, not if.”

“As one of the industry’s premiere RPG developers, we couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to add their expertise to Microsoft Studios, while enabling the studio to preserve its unique culture and build on its talent and vision to fully realize their creative ambitions,” Microsoft said.

Microsoft also announced on Saturday it’s acquiring inXile Entertainment. Like Obsidian, it specializes in RPGs. It’s currently working on “Wasteland 3,” which is expected to launch sometime in 2019.

“While they do share a common heritage, the two creative teams at Obsidian and inXile are very different,” Microsoft said. “They will continue to operate autonomously and bring their unique talents, IP, and expertise to Microsoft Studios as they build new RPG experiences for our players and fans.”

With today’s acquisitions, Microsoft Studios now has 13 different game developers under its wing. The company bolstered its portfolio earlier this year by adding “State of Decay” developer Undead Labs, “Forza Horizon” developer Playground Games, “We Happy Few” studio Compulsion Games, “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” studio Ninja Theory, and brand-new studio The Initiative.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Gaming

  • Kraken in Sea of Thieves

    New 'Sea of Thieves' Expansion The Arena Introduces Rival Crew Battles

    Microsoft plans to acquire “Pillars of Eternity” developer Obsidian Entertainment, it announced on Saturday during its X018 event. Founded in 2003 by veterans from Black Isle Studios, Obsidian is well-known for PC and console role-playing games like “Fallout: New Vegas,” South Park: The Stick of Truth,” and “Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: […]

  • PUBG - Xbox One

    Xbox Game Pass Gets 16 New Titles, Including 'PUBG'

    Microsoft plans to acquire “Pillars of Eternity” developer Obsidian Entertainment, it announced on Saturday during its X018 event. Founded in 2003 by veterans from Black Isle Studios, Obsidian is well-known for PC and console role-playing games like “Fallout: New Vegas,” South Park: The Stick of Truth,” and “Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: […]

  • Crackdown 3 Commander Jaxon

    'Crackdown 3' Gets February 2019 Release on Xbox One and PC

    Microsoft plans to acquire “Pillars of Eternity” developer Obsidian Entertainment, it announced on Saturday during its X018 event. Founded in 2003 by veterans from Black Isle Studios, Obsidian is well-known for PC and console role-playing games like “Fallout: New Vegas,” South Park: The Stick of Truth,” and “Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: […]

  • Microsoft's X018 Fanfest (Watch)

    Microsoft's X018 Fanfest (Watch)

    Microsoft plans to acquire “Pillars of Eternity” developer Obsidian Entertainment, it announced on Saturday during its X018 event. Founded in 2003 by veterans from Black Isle Studios, Obsidian is well-known for PC and console role-playing games like “Fallout: New Vegas,” South Park: The Stick of Truth,” and “Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: […]

  • The Game Awards To Stream Across

    The Game Awards To Stream Across 40 Global Video Networks

    Microsoft plans to acquire “Pillars of Eternity” developer Obsidian Entertainment, it announced on Saturday during its X018 event. Founded in 2003 by veterans from Black Isle Studios, Obsidian is well-known for PC and console role-playing games like “Fallout: New Vegas,” South Park: The Stick of Truth,” and “Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: […]

  • Esports Arena Opens Venues Inside Walmart

    Esports Arena Opens Venues Inside Walmart Stores

    Microsoft plans to acquire “Pillars of Eternity” developer Obsidian Entertainment, it announced on Saturday during its X018 event. Founded in 2003 by veterans from Black Isle Studios, Obsidian is well-known for PC and console role-playing games like “Fallout: New Vegas,” South Park: The Stick of Truth,” and “Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: […]

  • Call of Duty Endowment and Josh

    Call of Duty Endowment and Josh Duhamel Partner for Veterans' Benefit

    Microsoft plans to acquire “Pillars of Eternity” developer Obsidian Entertainment, it announced on Saturday during its X018 event. Founded in 2003 by veterans from Black Isle Studios, Obsidian is well-known for PC and console role-playing games like “Fallout: New Vegas,” South Park: The Stick of Truth,” and “Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad