Nyko’s New Nintendo Cardboard Kit Lets You Build a Retro Arcade Cabinet

Gaming accessory maker Nyko is selling a new cardboard kit that turns into a buildable recreation of a retro arcade cabinet.

The PixelQuest Arcade Kit will be available this Fall and costs $20. It’s Switch compatible and comes with two balltop joysticks custom fit to attach to the Joy-Con analog sticks. Meanwhile, the Joy-Con slots contain mechanical button remapping, allowing players to press the shoulder buttons while keeping the traditional button configuration of a classic arcade machine. It also has cut-out ventilation slits and a working coin slot that doubles as a piggy bank.

The PixelQuest Arcade Kit will be available for pre-order soon at Amazon.com and Nyko.com.

Nintendo launched its own line of do-it-yourself cardboard construction kits this year called “Nintendo Labo.” The Variety Kit and Robot Kit costs $70 and $80, respectively.

Nyko is also releasing an Intercooler Stand and a Wireless Core Controller for Nintendo Switch. It features a unique design that lets the console dock horizontally while increasing airflow. Built-in proximity sensors will automatically activate the fans when a Switch is placed in the dock, ensuring the console is properly ventilated even when placed near other heated electronics in an entertainment center. The Wireless Core Controller has programmable turbo functionality along with additional enhancements like a gyroscope motion sensor, built-in rumble, and a rechargable battery that Nyko says has up to 20 hours of playtime. It’s compatible with all Pro Controller Switch titles, with additional suport for Android devices (via Bluetooth) and PC (when plugged in via USB). The Wireless Controller and the Intercooler Stand will cost $30 each, and they will be available for pre-order soon.

Other new and notable Nyko Nintendo Switch accessories include a clear thin case ($13), a controller hub ($15), a core controller twin pack ($30), two tempered glass screen protectors ($15), and a kickstand replacement multi-pack ($13).