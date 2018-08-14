Nvidia Teaser Video Hints At New RTX 2080 Graphics Card

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Nvidia is holding a special GeForce Gaming event on Monday, Aug. 20 in Cologne, Germany — the day before Gamescom 2018 starts — and it will likely unveil a new gaming graphics card called the GeForce RTX 2080, according to a teaser video.

The video is apparently full of cryptic hints about the RTX 2080. Most of them are hidden in the text messages and usernames of gamers featured in the video, according to PCGamesN. “RoyTeX” is a not-so-subtle nod to “RTX,” for example, while “Mac-20” and “Eight-tee” spell out “2080.” The username “AlanaT” could be a reference to the famous codebreaker Alan Turing. Nvidia unveiled its new Turing GPU architecture on Monday.

The Turing GPU architecture features new RT cores to accelerate ray tracing and new Tensor cores for AI inferencing, Nvidia said. Combined, they make real-time ray tracing possible. Ray tracing is a rendering technique that promises photorealistic graphics, lighting, and shadows. Nvidia showed off the technology Monday night with a concept video of a Porsche Speedster created in Unreal Engine 4.

“Turing is Nvidia’s most important innovation in computer graphics in more than a decade,” said Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang at the start of the annual SIGGRAPH conference. “Hybrid rendering will change the industry, opening up amazing possibilities that enhance our lives with more beautiful designs, richer entertainment and more interactive experiences. The arrival of real-time ray tracing is the Holy Grail of our industry.”

Nvidia also revealed its initial Turing-based products — the Quadro RTX 8000, Quadro RTX 6000, and Quadro RTX 5000 graphics cards. They will be available in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Gaming

  • Nvidia Teaser Video Hints At New

    Nvidia Teaser Video Hints At New RTX 2080 Graphics Card

    Nvidia is holding a special GeForce Gaming event on Monday, Aug. 20 in Cologne, Germany — the day before Gamescom 2018 starts — and it will likely unveil a new gaming graphics card called the GeForce RTX 2080, according to a teaser video. The video is apparently full of cryptic hints about the RTX 2080. […]

  • Inside the Trade That Could Decide

    Inside the Trade That Could Decide the 'Call of Duty' World League Championship

    Nvidia is holding a special GeForce Gaming event on Monday, Aug. 20 in Cologne, Germany — the day before Gamescom 2018 starts — and it will likely unveil a new gaming graphics card called the GeForce RTX 2080, according to a teaser video. The video is apparently full of cryptic hints about the RTX 2080. […]

  • Check Out 'Strange Brigade's' Pulpy Six-Minute

    Check Out 'Strange Brigade's' Pulpy Six-Minute Gameplay Trailer

    Nvidia is holding a special GeForce Gaming event on Monday, Aug. 20 in Cologne, Germany — the day before Gamescom 2018 starts — and it will likely unveil a new gaming graphics card called the GeForce RTX 2080, according to a teaser video. The video is apparently full of cryptic hints about the RTX 2080. […]

  • Epic Games, Porsche, Nvidia Showcase Graphics

    Epic Games, Porsche, Nvidia Showcase Graphics 'Indistinguishable from Reality'

    Nvidia is holding a special GeForce Gaming event on Monday, Aug. 20 in Cologne, Germany — the day before Gamescom 2018 starts — and it will likely unveil a new gaming graphics card called the GeForce RTX 2080, according to a teaser video. The video is apparently full of cryptic hints about the RTX 2080. […]

  • Ubiquity6

    AR Startup Ubiquity6 Raises $27 Million to Expand Massively Multiplayer Platform

    Nvidia is holding a special GeForce Gaming event on Monday, Aug. 20 in Cologne, Germany — the day before Gamescom 2018 starts — and it will likely unveil a new gaming graphics card called the GeForce RTX 2080, according to a teaser video. The video is apparently full of cryptic hints about the RTX 2080. […]

  • Fortnite challenges

    Some Players Are Experiencing Performance Issues With 'Fortnite' On Android

    Nvidia is holding a special GeForce Gaming event on Monday, Aug. 20 in Cologne, Germany — the day before Gamescom 2018 starts — and it will likely unveil a new gaming graphics card called the GeForce RTX 2080, according to a teaser video. The video is apparently full of cryptic hints about the RTX 2080. […]

  • Dark Souls: Remastered

    'Dark Souls: Remastered' Gets October Release Date For Nintendo Switch

    Nvidia is holding a special GeForce Gaming event on Monday, Aug. 20 in Cologne, Germany — the day before Gamescom 2018 starts — and it will likely unveil a new gaming graphics card called the GeForce RTX 2080, according to a teaser video. The video is apparently full of cryptic hints about the RTX 2080. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad