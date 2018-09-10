Nvidia Shield Adds In-Game Voice Chat, Keyboard & Mouse Support

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
nvidia shield
CREDIT: Courtesy of NVIDIA

The Nvidia Shield just got its 20th software update and it includes some gamer-friendly features.

Players can now use in-game voice chat by plugging a headset into the Shield controller’s 3.5mm jack, Nvidia said on its official Shield blog. There’s also now keyboard & mouse support for the GeForce Now game streaming service, bringing with it smoother, more accurate mouse movements and keyboard shortcuts for PC titles like “Dota 2” and “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.”

Fan-favorite feature Nvidia Share is also making a comeback. It lets users capture screenshots, record game highlights, and stream gameplay to Twitch — something that’s now very common on gaming consoles.

Nvidia is also promising more day-and-date releases, including “Monster Hunter: World,” “F1 2018,” and “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” when it launches on Sept. 14.

“When we launched SHIELD TV, we made a promise to support your device with frequent and meaningful updates,” Nvidia said. “Over the years, a lot has changed. You’ve given us countless pieces of feedback which have helped make SHIELD devices what they are. And we can’t thank you enough. What we can do is this: continue to honor that promise and deliver another upgrade and more features without asking you to purchase new hardware.”

The big 7.1 patch also adds a number of non gaming-specific improvements. Nvidia Shield owners can now talk to Google Assistant in multiple languages interchangeably. They can also use Google Assistant to vocally control playback in the YouTube app. There are some new apps on Shield, including IFC, AMC, and Boomerang. Finally, Shield now has 120 Hz display modes for supported TVs and monitors. The full patch notes are available here.

Popular on Variety

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

More Gaming

  • nvidia shield

    Nvidia Shield Adds In-Game Voice Chat, Keyboard & Mouse Support

    The Nvidia Shield just got its 20th software update and it includes some gamer-friendly features. Players can now use in-game voice chat by plugging a headset into the Shield controller’s 3.5mm jack, Nvidia said on its official Shield blog. There’s also now keyboard & mouse support for the GeForce Now game streaming service, bringing with […]

  • From Software's VR Adventure 'Déraciné' Gets

    From Software's VR Adventure 'Déraciné' Gets November Release Date

    The Nvidia Shield just got its 20th software update and it includes some gamer-friendly features. Players can now use in-game voice chat by plugging a headset into the Shield controller’s 3.5mm jack, Nvidia said on its official Shield blog. There’s also now keyboard & mouse support for the GeForce Now game streaming service, bringing with […]

  • Bandai America Brings Back Classic 'Tamagotchi'

    Bandai America Brings Back Classic 'Tamagotchi' Designs

    The Nvidia Shield just got its 20th software update and it includes some gamer-friendly features. Players can now use in-game voice chat by plugging a headset into the Shield controller’s 3.5mm jack, Nvidia said on its official Shield blog. There’s also now keyboard & mouse support for the GeForce Now game streaming service, bringing with […]

  • 'League of Legends' Gets New PvE

    'League of Legends' Gets New PvE Mode Odyssey

    The Nvidia Shield just got its 20th software update and it includes some gamer-friendly features. Players can now use in-game voice chat by plugging a headset into the Shield controller’s 3.5mm jack, Nvidia said on its official Shield blog. There’s also now keyboard & mouse support for the GeForce Now game streaming service, bringing with […]

  • 'Yakuza' Studio Reveals New IP 'Project

    'Yakuza' Studio Reveals New IP 'Project Judge'

    The Nvidia Shield just got its 20th software update and it includes some gamer-friendly features. Players can now use in-game voice chat by plugging a headset into the Shield controller’s 3.5mm jack, Nvidia said on its official Shield blog. There’s also now keyboard & mouse support for the GeForce Now game streaming service, bringing with […]

  • Square Enix Shows Off Gorgeous RPG

    Square Enix Shows Off Gorgeous RPG from Hideo Baba-led Studio

    The Nvidia Shield just got its 20th software update and it includes some gamer-friendly features. Players can now use in-game voice chat by plugging a headset into the Shield controller’s 3.5mm jack, Nvidia said on its official Shield blog. There’s also now keyboard & mouse support for the GeForce Now game streaming service, bringing with […]

  • Switch Bundle and New Moves Revealed

    Adorable Switch Bundle and New Moves Revealed for 'Pokemon: Let's Go'

    The Nvidia Shield just got its 20th software update and it includes some gamer-friendly features. Players can now use in-game voice chat by plugging a headset into the Shield controller’s 3.5mm jack, Nvidia said on its official Shield blog. There’s also now keyboard & mouse support for the GeForce Now game streaming service, bringing with […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad