Powerful New Nvidia RTX 2080 Graphics Cards Details Leak (Report)

Nvidia will likely showcase its new line of 2080 graphics cards during its GeForce Gaming event on Monday in the lead-up to Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, according to leaks of the hardware discovered by website Videocardz.

The leaks showcase photos and specs for a number of not-yet-released graphics cards including several forms of the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti manufactured by Nvidia, Palit, Gigabyte, and MSI.

Earlier this week, Nvidia published a video packed with cryptic hints about the news coming out of the event. Nvidia fans believe the hints all pointed to a new line of RTX 2080 cards. While a more powerful line of cards than the 1080s, they don’t appear to be as powerful as Nvidia’s Quadro RTX 6000.

Videocardz reports that the 2080 Ti is slightly more powerful than the 1080 Ti and the same for the difference between the 1080 and 2080. Instead of upping the memory built into the cards, the systems use faster memory which increases the maximum bandwidth.