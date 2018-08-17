You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Powerful New Nvidia RTX 2080 Graphics Cards Details Leak (Report)

CREDIT: Nvidia

Nvidia will likely showcase its new line of 2080 graphics cards during its GeForce Gaming event on Monday in the lead-up to Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, according to leaks of the hardware discovered by website Videocardz.

The leaks showcase photos and specs for a number of not-yet-released graphics cards including several forms of the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti manufactured by Nvidia, Palit, Gigabyte, and MSI.

Earlier this week, Nvidia published a video packed with cryptic hints about the news coming out of the event. Nvidia fans believe the hints all pointed to a new line of RTX 2080 cards.  While a more powerful line of cards than the 1080s, they don’t appear to be as powerful as Nvidia’s Quadro RTX 6000.

Videocardz reports that the 2080 Ti is slightly more powerful than the 1080 Ti and the same for the difference between the 1080 and 2080.  Instead of upping the memory built into the cards, the systems use faster memory which increases the maximum bandwidth.

 

  • 'Stormland' Is Getting A Playable Demo

    Insomniac's 'Stormland' Will Be Playable For The First Time At PAX West

  • Powerful New Nvidia RTX 2080 Graphics

    Powerful New Nvidia RTX 2080 Graphics Cards Details Leak (Report)

  • 'Gris' Set to Bring Watercolor Self-Exploration

    'Gris' to Deliver Alluring Introspection to Nintendo Switch, PS4

  • Dontnod Action-RPG 'Vampyr' Is Getting Its

    Dontnod Action-RPG 'Vampyr' Is Getting Its Own TV Show

  • Destiny 2: Forsaken

    'Destiny 2: Forsaken' Leak Details New Strikes, Focus on Clan Activities (Report)

  • Strictly Limited Games Revives Unreleased '90s

    Strictly Limited Games Revives Unreleased '90s Shoot-'Em-Up 'Hardcore'

  • GTA Online

    Rockstar Games' Parent Company Effectively Blocks 'GTA V' Cheat Programs

