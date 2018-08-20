Watch it Here: Nvidia GeForce Gamescom Event

Nvidia founder Jensen Huang is giving the keynote for the GeForce gaming event on Monday, according to the Nvidia blog.

Huang, who is also the CEO of Nvidia, will start the presentation at 9 a.m. PT. The event will be held at the Palladium in Cologne, but not to worry– you can watch it all right here.

The tech company teased a new graphics card, the GeForce RTX 2080, in a video released last Tuesday. So we can expect to see more details on this powerful video card in the event.

For those who can attend in person, Nvidia promises the event will be “loaded with exclusive, hands-on demos running on the hottest upcoming games, presentations from some of the world’s biggest game developers and some spectacular surprises.”

The event kicks off the day before Gamescom, which will be held in Cologne, Germany starting Aug. 21 and running through Aug. 25. Gamescom is Europe’s largest gaming convention, and we’re sure to see lots of gaming reveals throughout the week.

If you’re more into console gaming, Microsoft is livestreaming an “Inside Xbox” presentation on Tuesday. Other companies, like Nintendo and Sony, won’t be holding streams or conferences.

Be sure to check out all of Variety’s coverage of the news from Gamescom 2018.