Nvidia And Epic Team Up For GeForce ‘Fortnite’ Bundle

Nvidia and Epic Games are partnering on a GeForce “Fortnite” bundle, just in time for the holidays and the battle royale title’s seventh season.

People who buy a new GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, 1070, or 1060-based graphics card, desktop PC, or laptop will get 2,000 V-Bucks (“Fortnite’s” in-game currency) and special gear called the Fortnite Counterattack Set. It includes the Reflex Outfit, the Response Unit Back Bling, the Pivot Glider, and the Angular Axe Pickaxe.

The “Fortnite” bundle sale will last until Jan. 29 while supplies last, Nvidia said. The company is also extending its “Monster Hunter: World” bundle through the holiday seaosn, so people who buy a qualified GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, 1070, or 1060-based graphics card can get both the “Fortnite” bundle and a copy of Capcom’s hit action-RPG. The “Monster Hunter” deal ends on Jan. 7.

“Fortnite” is currently one of the biggest games around. It reached 200 million registered players this month, peaking at 8.3 million concurrent players. The battle royale title had 125 million registered users back in June. It had an estimated 3.4 million concurrent users in February. The jump can possibly be attributed to the game’s recent launch on the Nintendo Switch and Android platforms.

It’s received three nominations at this year’s Game Awards, which air on Dec. 6.

Nvidia also has an ongoing “Battlefield V” deal. Gamers who buy a new GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, GeForce RTX 2080, or a GeForce RTX 2070-based graphics card or desktop PC from participating partners will get a copy of the first-person shooter while supplies last. “Battlefield V” is the first game to use DXR ray tracing, Nvidia said.