U.S. Consumers Spent $19.5 Billion on Games in First Half of 2018 (Report)

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Xbox One X Console Controller Front Tilt Top
CREDIT: Microsoft

Consumer spending on video games in the U.S. rose to $19.5 billion in the first half of 2018, according to market research company the NPD Group. That’s a 40% increased compared to the same time period last year.

While all segments of spending experienced growth, content led the way, NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said Wednesday on Twitter. Video game content sales — which includes full titles, DLC, microtransactions, subscriptions, and mobile — increased 43% to $16.9 billion.

Epic Games’ massively popular battle royale title “Fortnite” was a significant driver of total spending gains in the first half of the year, Piscatella said. Overall, six games had the most positive impact on dollar sales. They are, in alphabetical order: “Candy Crush,” “Far Cry 5,” “Fortnite,” “God of War,” “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” and “Roblox.” Mobile games reportedly experienced the most growth.

Meanwhile, spending on video game hardware hit a seven-year high, increasing 21% to $1.7 billion during the first half of the year, NPD said. Sales of the Xbox One and plug-and-play devices like the NES Classic Edition were particularly strong.

Xbox One is highlighted for the strong year on year growth,” Piscatella tweeted on Wednesday. “PS4 was the best-selling hardware platform of 1H, but not a driver of total market change.”

Accessory sales (excluding game cards) were also up 41%, with headphone sales nearly doubling. Some headset makers like Turtle Beach say the popularity of “Fortnite” and “PUBG” are helping them make record revenues.

“I maintain an optimistic outlook for the remainder of 2018, thanks in part to the strong lineup of titles set to be released in the fourth quarter,” Piscatella said in a press release. “This, combined with continued strength in hardware and accessory spending, should result in double-digit annual percentage gains for the total market.”

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

More Gaming

  • Xbox One X Console Controller Front

    U.S. Consumers Spent $19.5 Billion on Games in First Half of 2018 (Report)

    Consumer spending on video games in the U.S. rose to $19.5 billion in the first half of 2018, according to market research company the NPD Group. That’s a 40% increased compared to the same time period last year. While all segments of spending experienced growth, content led the way, NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said Wednesday […]

  • How ‘Mulaka’ and ‘The Mooseman’ Translate

    Tell the Story, Play the Myth: How Video Games Translate Folk Tales

    Consumer spending on video games in the U.S. rose to $19.5 billion in the first half of 2018, according to market research company the NPD Group. That’s a 40% increased compared to the same time period last year. While all segments of spending experienced growth, content led the way, NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said Wednesday […]

  • Bungie Details Plans For 'Destiny 2'

    Bungie Details Plans for 'Destiny 2' After Forsaken Expansion

    Consumer spending on video games in the U.S. rose to $19.5 billion in the first half of 2018, according to market research company the NPD Group. That’s a 40% increased compared to the same time period last year. While all segments of spending experienced growth, content led the way, NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said Wednesday […]

  • Twitch

    The Complete Guide to Twitch at PAX West 2018

    Consumer spending on video games in the U.S. rose to $19.5 billion in the first half of 2018, according to market research company the NPD Group. That’s a 40% increased compared to the same time period last year. While all segments of spending experienced growth, content led the way, NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said Wednesday […]

  • 'Onimusha: Warlords' Remaster Comes To PC,

    'Onimusha: Warlords' Remaster Comes to PC, Consoles Jan. 15

    Consumer spending on video games in the U.S. rose to $19.5 billion in the first half of 2018, according to market research company the NPD Group. That’s a 40% increased compared to the same time period last year. While all segments of spending experienced growth, content led the way, NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said Wednesday […]

  • Pokemon Go

    'Pokémon Go' Earning $2.5 Million Daily Since Trading Update (Report)

    Consumer spending on video games in the U.S. rose to $19.5 billion in the first half of 2018, according to market research company the NPD Group. That’s a 40% increased compared to the same time period last year. While all segments of spending experienced growth, content led the way, NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said Wednesday […]

  • 'Into the Breach' Now on Switch

    'Into the Breach' Now on Switch; 'Hyper Light Drifter' and More Coming

    Consumer spending on video games in the U.S. rose to $19.5 billion in the first half of 2018, according to market research company the NPD Group. That’s a 40% increased compared to the same time period last year. While all segments of spending experienced growth, content led the way, NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said Wednesday […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad