CREDIT: Square Enix

Nintendo is having a good summer. The Japanese video game company is the top-selling full game publisher for the month of July, and for 2018 in general, according to market research company The NPD Group.

The Nintendo Switch-exclusive role-playing game “Octopath Traveler” was the best-selling game of July 2018. This marks the second consecutive month a Nintendo exclusive has topped the chart; “Mario Tennis Aces” was the best-seller in June. Half of July’s top 10 best-sellers are Nintendo exclusives, NPD said.

Nintendo Switch is the only platform showing year-on-year growth in full-game dollar sales with gains of nearly 70 percent when compared to a year ago, despite digital sales on Nintendo platforms not currently being tracked by The NPD Group,” said analyst Mat Piscatella. “Year-to-date sales of full-game software on Nintendo Switch have more than doubled when compared to a year ago.”

The Switch console is also performing well. It was the best-selling hardware platform in July in both dollars and units sold, NPD said. This is the seventh month Switch has led in hardware sales since its March 2017 launch, and the first since December 2017. Overall, unit sales of Nintendo hardware reached its highest peak for a July month since 2009 when the Wii was on store shelves.

Just because the Switch is doing very well doesn’t mean its competitors are doing poorly. Xbox One sales grew nearly 50% in July and have risen more than 60% year-to-date, NPD said. Meanwhile, the PlayStation 4 continues to be the best-selling console year-to-date.

Overall, NPD said July 2018 video game spending across hardware, software, accessories, and game cards grew 14% to $749 million compared to a year ago, while year-to-date spending is up 17% to $6.8 billion.

  • Mobile App 'Game of War' Surpasses

    Mobile App 'Game of War' Surpasses $2.8 Billion After Five Years

  Nintendo Switch Dominates Hardware, Software Sales In July (Analyst)

    Nintendo Switch Dominates Hardware, Software Sales In July (Analyst)

  Sony Releasing a Cloud Remote for PlayStation 4

    Sony Releasing a Cloud Remote for PlayStation 4

  • Destiny 2: Forsaken

    New 'Destiny 2' Cinematic Trailer Shows Cayde-6's Final Battle

  'Strange Brigade' Adds Free Fifth Character Ahead of Launch

    'Strange Brigade' Adds Free Fifth Character Ahead of Launch

  • New 'Call Of Duty: WWII' Shadow

    New 'Call Of Duty: WWII' Shadow War DLC Concludes Zombies Storyline

  • 'Dead By Daylight' Teases A New

    'Dead By Daylight' Teases A New Killer Based On Japanese Horror

