No PlayStation Experience for 2018

CREDIT: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony won’t be holding a PlayStation Experience this year, according to a statement from Shawn Layden during Friday’s episode of the PlayStation Blogcast.

Layden, chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios, said that it was a “hard decision.”

PlayStation Experience started four years ago as a celebration for PlayStation’s 20th anniversary as a way to “bring fans together” for a consumer event, according to Layden. The event expanded over the next few years as a place to give news updates. This year, though Layden expressed that “we have a lot of progress that we’re making in our games” but also that there’s not much to share at this point for upcoming titles.

“Now that we have ‘Spiderman’ out the door, we’re looking down in 2019 to games like ‘Dreams’ and ‘Days Gone’ but we wouldn’t have enough to bring people altogether in some location in North America to have that event,” Layden said.”We don’t want to set expectations really high and then not deliver on it.”

Layden expressed some regret over not holding a PlayStation Experience this year, because of the function it served in past years.

“It became a great place to bring new news, to let [fans] get closer to some of the new stuff we’re working on,” Layden said of past PlayStation Experience events.

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • No PlayStation Experience for 2018

    No PlayStation Experience for 2018

  • God of War

    Sony Santa Monica on The Cinematic Challenges of 'God of War'

  • Reggie Fils-Aime Inspires Bronx Students to

    Nintendo of America President Inspires Bronx Students to Work Hard for Success

  • Skrillex, Hikaru Utada Create 'Kingdom Hearts

    Skrillex, Hikaru Utada Create 'Kingdom Hearts III' Opening Theme Song

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Resets Access to 90 Million Accounts Following Security Breach

  • New 'Mario Tennis Aces' Character Birdo

    New 'Mario Tennis Aces' Character Birdo Gets Glamorous Trailer

  • 'HellSign' Is A Supernatural RPG Inspired

    'HellSign' Is a Supernatural RPG Inspired by Monster-of-the-Week TV

