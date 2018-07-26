Hello Games Responds to Save Issues Linked With ‘No Man Sky”s Latest Update

By

Vikki's Most Recent Stories

View All

Some players are reporting “No Man’s Sky”‘s latest update is wiping their progress.

As detailed by Kotaku, even though the “hours played” summary on the save data appears to be correct, affected save files are reverting to the beginning of the game. The issue has been reported across all platforms, and usually cannot be resolved by loading a previous save.

While some savvy PC players have found a workaround for now, unless console players have an old save backed up on disc (rather than a HDD or cloud save), it appears the issue cannot be fixed for those playing on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

Founder of Hello Games, Sean Murray, has responded to the issue, confirming the developer is working on the issue.

“A new build has been sent to experimental on PC,” Murray wrote on Twitter, responding to the issues on Thursday. “This will go live to everyone on PC soon. Hot fix patches are in flight for PS4 and XBox (MS/Sony cert means this is a tiny bit slower, but will be with you asap).”

At the time of writing, Hotfix 1.51 has been deployed on PC, which includes a “fix for [the] save game issue”. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One patches are currently with the respected teams awaiting certification.

Hello Games asks players to “note that if the game has not been re-saved, then progress has not been lost and will be recovered”.

“No Man’s Sky’s” big 1.5 update – called “Next – rolled out earlier this week on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The patch adds a large number of new features and quality of life improvements to the two-year-old space survival game, including a co-operative multiplayer mode.

Popular on Variety

  • "Better Call Saul" Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on The Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul In 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Gaming

  • 'Detroit' Developer Quantic Dream Loses Court

    'Detroit' Developer Quantic Dream Loses Court Case Over Harassment

    Some players are reporting “No Man’s Sky”‘s latest update is wiping their progress. As detailed by Kotaku, even though the “hours played” summary on the save data appears to be correct, affected save files are reverting to the beginning of the game. The issue has been reported across all platforms, and usually cannot be resolved […]

  • Hello Games Responds to Save Issues

    Hello Games Responds to Save Issues Linked With 'No Man Sky''s Latest Update

    Some players are reporting “No Man’s Sky”‘s latest update is wiping their progress. As detailed by Kotaku, even though the “hours played” summary on the save data appears to be correct, affected save files are reverting to the beginning of the game. The issue has been reported across all platforms, and usually cannot be resolved […]

  • The Escapist

    Defy Media Sells The Escapist Gaming Site to Canada's Enthusiast Gaming

    Some players are reporting “No Man’s Sky”‘s latest update is wiping their progress. As detailed by Kotaku, even though the “hours played” summary on the save data appears to be correct, affected save files are reverting to the beginning of the game. The issue has been reported across all platforms, and usually cannot be resolved […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    ‘Fortnite’ Season 5, Week 3 Challenges Guide

    Some players are reporting “No Man’s Sky”‘s latest update is wiping their progress. As detailed by Kotaku, even though the “hours played” summary on the save data appears to be correct, affected save files are reverting to the beginning of the game. The issue has been reported across all platforms, and usually cannot be resolved […]

  • New Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Teaser

    New Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Teaser Promises More Battery Life

    Some players are reporting “No Man’s Sky”‘s latest update is wiping their progress. As detailed by Kotaku, even though the “hours played” summary on the save data appears to be correct, affected save files are reverting to the beginning of the game. The issue has been reported across all platforms, and usually cannot be resolved […]

  • Valve Takes the Mystery Out of

    Valve Takes the Mystery Out of Dutch 'Dota 2' Loot Boxes

    Some players are reporting “No Man’s Sky”‘s latest update is wiping their progress. As detailed by Kotaku, even though the “hours played” summary on the save data appears to be correct, affected save files are reverting to the beginning of the game. The issue has been reported across all platforms, and usually cannot be resolved […]

  • Giving Voice to 'Overwatch's' Mechanized Hamster

    How 'Overwatch' Team Gave a Voice to Its Mechanized Hamster Wrecking Ball (EXCLUSIVE)

    Some players are reporting “No Man’s Sky”‘s latest update is wiping their progress. As detailed by Kotaku, even though the “hours played” summary on the save data appears to be correct, affected save files are reverting to the beginning of the game. The issue has been reported across all platforms, and usually cannot be resolved […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad