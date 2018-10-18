Don’t Expect Big ‘Diablo’ News at BlizzCon 2018

Blizzard Entertainment will share more information on its forthcoming “Diablo” projects “when the time is right,” it said in a blog post on Wednesday. And that right time apparently isn’t during BlizzCon 2018 next month.

“We know what many of you are hoping for and we can only say that ‘good things come to those who wait,’ but evil things often take longer,” the developer said. “We appreciate your patience as our teams work tirelessly to create nightmarish experiences worthy of the Lord of Terror.”

Blizzard revealed in August it’s currently working on multiple projects for the much-loved role-playing game series, but provided no information on what those projects are exactly. Rumors about a new game began circulating earlier this month after merchandise labelled “Diablo: Reign of Terror” appeared on the Blizzard Gear Store. Fans believed “Reign of Terror” could be the subtitle for a new game or expansion. Blizzard, however, denied the gear is tied to new content or a big BlizzCon announcement.

“These are names and copy used for some of the new products available at BlizzCon this year, and not direct references to content at the show,” a spokesperson told GameSpot earlier this week.

While Blizzard said it isn’t ready to announce all of its projects just yet, it will share some “Diablo”-related news during its annual convention.

BlizzCon 2018 takes place Nov. 2 – Nov. 3 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif. Not coincidentally, Nov. 2 is also the launch date for “Diablo 3” on the Nintendo Switch and a “Diablo”-themed Nintendo Switch bundle.