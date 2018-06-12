You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Nioh 2’ Revealed at Sony’s E3 2018 Press Conference

By

CREDIT: Koei Tecmo

Koei Tecmo is working on a sequel to its punishing action-RPG “Nioh,” Sony revealed during its E3 2018 showcase on Monday.

It’s not a surprise Koei Tecmo is working on a sequel. The first game launched worldwide in February 2017 and sold over a million units in just over a month, quickly becoming the publisher’s most successful title in the west.

“Nioh” borrows a lot of DNA from From Software’s “Dark Souls” franchise. Set in feudal Japan, it revolves around a sailor named William and his battle against the demonic yokai. It features real historical figures like Hattori Hanzo and Tokugawa Ieyasu.

In an interview with MCV UK last year, Koei Tecmo’s general manager Yasutomo Watanabe said, “’Nioh’ is a title reflects a lot of creativity and a lot of soul, and is a reflection of what made Team Ninja a successful studio in the first place. It’s a triumphant return to the studio’s strengths and media and players reacted very positively.”

Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.

Developing…

 

