Nintendo Announces ‘Fire Emblem: Three Houses’

Nintendo just announced “Fire Emblem: Three Houses.” The company unveiled the game with a trailer during their E3 press conference on Tuesday.

This story is developing.

Nintendo held its E3 press conference on June 12 at 9 a.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

Follow all of Variety‘s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.

