You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nintendo Wins Lawsuit Against Tokyo ‘Mario Kart’ Tourist Attraction

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mario Kart 8
CREDIT: Nintendo

Tokyo District Court ruled in Nintendo’s favor on Thursday in its lawsuit against MariCar, a Japanese company that lets tourists drive through the city in “Mario Kart”-style vehicles and costumes, according to Kotaku.

MariCar, which is now called Mari Mobility Dev., must pay ¥10 million (nearly $89,000 USD) in compensation and stop using Nintendo-related cosplay in its tourist attraction, The Wall Street Journal’s tech reporter, Takashi Mochizuki, reported on Twitter earlier today. Nintendo reportedly filed the lawsuit because it said MariCar was damaging its “Mario Kart” franchise.

The go-kart tours, which cost up to ¥15,000 (roughly $130 USD), were very popular with tourists, but they were an obvious copyright issue. They also were involved in a number of crashes. One incident happened in February. A Taiwanese man allegedly hit-and-run a cyclist while operating one of the go-karts dressed as a Nintendo character, according to the South China Morning Post. Luckily, the cyclist was only slightly injured.

A second incident in April saw a tourist jump a sidewalk and crash into a British fish and chips shop in Tokyo’s Roppongi district, according to Japan Today. The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. No one else was hurt in the accident.

While foreign drivers need valid international driving licenses to operate the go-karts, some critics say they’re not prepared to drive on Tokyo’s busy streets. Police reported 12 MariCar accidents in the first half of 2017, SCMP said. Ten of them involved foreign drivers. In one case, a person allegedly drove into the wall of a police station.

Right now, MariCar’s website is still active and a message reads, “Thank you for your continuing support. We at MariCar is providing our service as usual. MariCar is fully complied through local governing laws in Japan.”

Nintendo said in a news release on Thursday it will continue to take necessary measures to protect its intellectual property.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Gaming

  • Mario Kart 8

    Nintendo Wins Lawsuit Against Tokyo 'Mario Kart' Tourist Attraction

    Tokyo District Court ruled in Nintendo’s favor on Thursday in its lawsuit against MariCar, a Japanese company that lets tourists drive through the city in “Mario Kart”-style vehicles and costumes, according to Kotaku. MariCar, which is now called Mari Mobility Dev., must pay ¥10 million (nearly $89,000 USD) in compensation and stop using Nintendo-related cosplay […]

  • 'Red Dead Redemption 2' PS4 Pro

    'Red Dead Redemption 2' Bundle Confirms Exclusive Content For 'Red Dead Online'

    Tokyo District Court ruled in Nintendo’s favor on Thursday in its lawsuit against MariCar, a Japanese company that lets tourists drive through the city in “Mario Kart”-style vehicles and costumes, according to Kotaku. MariCar, which is now called Mari Mobility Dev., must pay ¥10 million (nearly $89,000 USD) in compensation and stop using Nintendo-related cosplay […]

  • Ten Major Game Studios Closed in

    Ten Major Game Studios Closed in the Past 12 Months

    Tokyo District Court ruled in Nintendo’s favor on Thursday in its lawsuit against MariCar, a Japanese company that lets tourists drive through the city in “Mario Kart”-style vehicles and costumes, according to Kotaku. MariCar, which is now called Mari Mobility Dev., must pay ¥10 million (nearly $89,000 USD) in compensation and stop using Nintendo-related cosplay […]

  • Watch The First Three Minutes of

    Watch The First Three Minutes of 'Fallout 76,' Beta Detailed

    Tokyo District Court ruled in Nintendo’s favor on Thursday in its lawsuit against MariCar, a Japanese company that lets tourists drive through the city in “Mario Kart”-style vehicles and costumes, according to Kotaku. MariCar, which is now called Mari Mobility Dev., must pay ¥10 million (nearly $89,000 USD) in compensation and stop using Nintendo-related cosplay […]

  • Reflector Entertainment To Introduce 'Unknown 9'

    Reflector Entertainment To Introduce 'Unknown 9' Transmedia Universe at New York Comic-Con

    Tokyo District Court ruled in Nintendo’s favor on Thursday in its lawsuit against MariCar, a Japanese company that lets tourists drive through the city in “Mario Kart”-style vehicles and costumes, according to Kotaku. MariCar, which is now called Mari Mobility Dev., must pay ¥10 million (nearly $89,000 USD) in compensation and stop using Nintendo-related cosplay […]

  • Viking-Themed RTS 'Bad North' One of

    Viking-Themed RTS 'Bad North' Among Discord's First PC Exclusives

    Tokyo District Court ruled in Nintendo’s favor on Thursday in its lawsuit against MariCar, a Japanese company that lets tourists drive through the city in “Mario Kart”-style vehicles and costumes, according to Kotaku. MariCar, which is now called Mari Mobility Dev., must pay ¥10 million (nearly $89,000 USD) in compensation and stop using Nintendo-related cosplay […]

  • 'Fortnite' Season 6: Darkness Rises is

    'Fortnite' Season 6: Darkness Rises is Here Just in Time for Halloween

    Tokyo District Court ruled in Nintendo’s favor on Thursday in its lawsuit against MariCar, a Japanese company that lets tourists drive through the city in “Mario Kart”-style vehicles and costumes, according to Kotaku. MariCar, which is now called Mari Mobility Dev., must pay ¥10 million (nearly $89,000 USD) in compensation and stop using Nintendo-related cosplay […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad