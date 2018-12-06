Nintendo Offering Select Switch Titles Up To 50% Off

Nintendo is selling several Switch titles at discounted price in celebration of The Game Awards, the company announced Thursday.

The sale starts Thursday, the same day that The Game Awards 2018 are held, and will run until Dec. 10. Several of the titles are nominated in The Game Awards this year,

Selected games are offered up with discounts ranging from 20% to 50% off the original prices.

Here’s several of the games on sale, which you can purchase via the Nintendo eShop:

30% off

Original Price: $59.99 Sale Price: $41.99

30% off

Original Price: $59.99 Sale Price: $41.99

50% off

Original Price: $59.99 Sale Price: $29.99

50% off

Original Price: $59.99 Sale Price: $29.99

25% off

Original Price: $24.99 Sale Price: $18.74

50% off Original Price: $59.99 Sale Price: $29.99

30% off

Original Price: $19.99 Sale Price: $13.99

50% off Original Price: $59.99 Sale Price: $29.99

50% off

Original Price: $19.99 Sale Price: $9.99

“Blazblue Cross Tag Battle”

25% off

Original Price: $49.99

Sale Price: $37.49

20% off

Original Price: $24.99 Sale Price: $19.99

Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s senior VP of sales and marketing, commented on the deals.

“Nintendo is joining The Game Awards today in celebrating creative and technical excellence in the video game industry,” Bowser said. “With discounts on several digital games in Nintendo eShop from Nintendo and our publishing partners around the world, many of which are nominated for awards in this year’s show, we are excited to be giving fans the opportunity to enjoy these celebrated games at a great value.”

