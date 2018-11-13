×
Nintendo Switch ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,’ 2DS ‘Super Mario Maker’ Bundle Sales Unveiled

Nintendo kicked up the heat on Black Friday with price drops for a Nintendo Switch bundle and a Nintendo 2DS bundle, Tuesday.

The first is a Nintendo Switch system with the “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” as a full game download for $299.99. Nintendo is also offering a set of two white Joy-Con Wheel accessories at a suggested retail price of $14.99.

The second bundle is a yellow-and-red Nintendo 2DS system with “Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS” pre-installed for $79.99. In “Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS,” you get to put on your powered-up creator hat as you design your very own dream 2D Super Mario themed courses to share with friends and family. Using a variety of different items, obstacles, and enemies from the Super Mario games, you can use intuitive touch controls and interactive tutorials to play and create a near-infinite amount of courses.

Both deals officially go live at Target, Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and Amazon.Com on Black Friday.

Finally, Nintendo is selling any two Nintendo Labo Kits for $99. That deal runs from Nov. 4 to Dec. 1 at Best Buy.

“For families still looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo 2DS system, these Black Friday deals offer great values for any holiday budget,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With each boasting libraries of more than 1,000 games and counting, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 2DS have something for everyone.”

