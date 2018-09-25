Nintendo Switch Online Cloud Save Backups Can Be Restored After Canceling Service

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to retain their cloud save information, even if they decide to cancel. They’ll simply need to ensure they reinstate service within a six-month period.

Nintendo confirmed the news to Variety, clarifying its stance on preserving cloud save data even for users who choose to cancel or pause service to come back at a later date. According to a Nintendo representative, Nintendo will “allow users who resubscribe within 180 days to access their previous Save Data Cloud backups.”

Nintendo’s official FAQ states that it can’t “guarantee” cloud save data will be kept after an “extended period of time” following a membership’s cancellation, which lead to some confusion among those interested in utilizing the service when Nintendo Switch Online first launched earlier in September.

Nintendo’s paid online service includes a multitude of features, including a vault of rotating Nintendo Entertainment System games for play solo and offline, family groups, and of course online support for a variety of games, including “Splatoon 2,” “Mario Kart 8,” and more. One thing it can’t provide still, unfortunately, are local save backups.

The company added language on its support page regarding potential local save backups that fans have been clamoring for since the Switch made its debut, indicating that it had “nothing additional to announce on this topic” ten, and adding that it does “listen carefully” to customer feedback.