Nintendo Switch Online Members Can Buy These Nifty NES Controllers

Nintendo’s new Switch Online service will offer a number of retro NES titles after it launches on Tuesday, Sept. 18 in North America, and subscribers can buy a pair of NES controllers to play them, Nintendo announced during a Direct video presentation on Thursday.

The controllers cost $60 and they’ll be available for pre-purchase starting on Sept. 18. They’re available to Switch Online members only and there’s a limit of one set of controllers per paid membership. Nintendo expects to ship orders in December.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid service similar to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold. It offers access to online play in compatible games, a selection of NES titles, cloud saves for certain games, and more. The service will come with a free seven-day trial when it launches next week. After that, it will cost $4/month, $8/three months, or $20/year. There’s also a family membership for up to seven people that runs for $35/year.

Today’s Nintendo Direct was supposed to air last week, but was delayed after a deadly earthquake struck north of Hokkaido, Japan. At least seven people died during the magnitude-6.7 quake and numerous homes were buried in the area.

