Nintendo Switch Online Gets Launch Date, Free Trial, Other Details

The Nintendo Switch Online service will begin in North America on Tuesday, Sept. 18, Nintendo announced this morning.

The service will come with a seven-day free trial for all Nintendo Account holders once service begins. Nintendo said it plans to discuss more details about the features and pricing of Nintendo Switch Online during a Nintendo Direct on Thursday. The official website for the service notes that it will cost $4 for a month, $8 for three months and $20 for a year. A family membership, which supports up to seven others in a family group, will run for $35 for a year.

The paid service will support online play for games like “Splatoon 2,” “Arms,” “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” “Mario Tennis Aces,” and “Sushi Striker: The Way of Sishido.” This means that the free online play enjoyed by some games will be going away. Nintendo hasn’t released a full list yet of which games, besides those listed here, will require a subscription to play online.

Some online features will also remain free including the Nintendo eShop, Friend registration and management, the sharing of screenshots over social networks, Nintendo Switch Parental Controls, system and software updates, and Nintendo Switch News,

The paid service will also include the ability to save your data online for some, but not all games, special offers and access to a slew of classic Nintendo Entertainment System games. Nintendo has said the service will launch with 20 games with new titles expected to be added regularly.

So far, Nintendo has only confirmed the following titles: