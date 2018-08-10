Nintendo Switch Online Launches in ‘Second Half’ of September

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Corey Motta/Unsplash
There’s only a few weeks left until Nintendo Switch Online launches, according to a press release from Nintendo.
When Nintendo Switch Online launches “in the second half of September,” Switch users can subscribe for benefits like Save Data Cloud backup, which, as its name implies, will allow users to save game data online rather than locally to their device. This makes replacing a device much easier.
Subscribers will also have access to classic Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) titles like “Donkey Kong,” “Balloon Fight,” “Dr. Mario,”“The Legend of Zelda,” and “Super Mario Bros. 3,” among others.
For anyone who enjoys playing certain Switch games online, a subscription will also be required for some games.
“Online play in compatible games and the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app are free until the paid Nintendo Switch Online service launches in September 2018,” according to Nintendo.
Right now, we know for sure that “Splatoon 2,” “ARMS,” “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” “Mario Tennis Aces.,” and “Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido” will require the subscription, and other games will “vary.”
Nintendo will reveal how to tell if a game requires a Nintendo Switch Online subscription “at a later date.”
Not all online functions are affected by the new subscription service:
“Online features including Nintendo eShop, Friend registration and management, the sharing of screenshots over social networks, Nintendo Switch Parental Controls, system and software updates, and Nintendo Switch News will not be affected by the launch of the Nintendo Switch Online paid service.”
Nintendo Switch owners do not automatically become members when the service launches; they will need to purchase a membership in increments of one month, three months, or 12 months. The plans start at $4 USD a month and users can also purchase a three month subscription for $8, or the most discounted rate of $20 for a full year. Family memberships for up to eight accounts will be available only for the 12-month subscription option for $34.99.
Pre-orders of three-month and one year subscriptions can be placed at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop.
The exact launch date and more information will be announced as we get closer to the latter half of September.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Gaming

  • Nintendo Switch Online Launches September

    Nintendo Switch Online Launches in 'Second Half' of September

    There’s only a few weeks left until Nintendo Switch Online launches, according to a press release from Nintendo. When Nintendo Switch Online launches “in the second half of September,” Switch users can subscribe for benefits like Save Data Cloud backup, which, as its name implies, will allow users to save game data online rather than […]

  • Someone playing fortnite a computer gameVideo

    Parents Are Paying For 'Fortnite' Tutors, But That’s Not the Problem

    There’s only a few weeks left until Nintendo Switch Online launches, according to a press release from Nintendo. When Nintendo Switch Online launches “in the second half of September,” Switch users can subscribe for benefits like Save Data Cloud backup, which, as its name implies, will allow users to save game data online rather than […]

  • Bethesda's 'Rage' Rewind Reveals New 'Rage

    Bethesda's 'Rage' Rewind Reveals New 'Rage 2' Details

    There’s only a few weeks left until Nintendo Switch Online launches, according to a press release from Nintendo. When Nintendo Switch Online launches “in the second half of September,” Switch users can subscribe for benefits like Save Data Cloud backup, which, as its name implies, will allow users to save game data online rather than […]

  • Galaxy 'Fortnite' Exclusive Lasts 48 Hours

    Galaxy 'Fortnite' Android Exclusive Lasts 48 Hours

    There’s only a few weeks left until Nintendo Switch Online launches, according to a press release from Nintendo. When Nintendo Switch Online launches “in the second half of September,” Switch users can subscribe for benefits like Save Data Cloud backup, which, as its name implies, will allow users to save game data online rather than […]

  • Mega Evolutions, Team Rocket Coming To

    Mega Evolutions, Team Rocket Coming to 'Pokémon: Let's Go'

    There’s only a few weeks left until Nintendo Switch Online launches, according to a press release from Nintendo. When Nintendo Switch Online launches “in the second half of September,” Switch users can subscribe for benefits like Save Data Cloud backup, which, as its name implies, will allow users to save game data online rather than […]

  • Sony Introduces 500 Million Limited Edition

    Sony Introduces Translucent '500 Million Limited Edition' PlayStation 4 Pro

    There’s only a few weeks left until Nintendo Switch Online launches, according to a press release from Nintendo. When Nintendo Switch Online launches “in the second half of September,” Switch users can subscribe for benefits like Save Data Cloud backup, which, as its name implies, will allow users to save game data online rather than […]

  • 'Torchlight Frontiers' Brings A Shared World

    'Torchlight Frontiers' Brings a Shared World to the Action-RPG Series

    There’s only a few weeks left until Nintendo Switch Online launches, according to a press release from Nintendo. When Nintendo Switch Online launches “in the second half of September,” Switch users can subscribe for benefits like Save Data Cloud backup, which, as its name implies, will allow users to save game data online rather than […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad