Nintendo Stealth Launches ‘Souped-Up’ ‘The Legend of Zelda’ on Switch

Nintendo surprised Switch Online subscribers on Wednesday with a special version of the 1986 classic “The Legend of Zelda,” according to Eurogamer.

Called “The Legend of Zelda — Living the life of luxury!”, this “souped-up” version is more beginner friendly than the original, which offered very little explanation or hand holding after its opening moments. The “luxury” edition starts players off with a ton of rupees and items. They also begin the game with all equipment, including the White Sword, the Magical Shield, the Blue Ring, and the Power Bracelet. Once people beat the game one time, a more difficult version called Second Quest unlocks.

Nintendo added three other games to the Switch Online NES catalog on Wednesday. “Solomon’s Key” is a puzzle game released by Tecmo in 1986. The protagonist, a sorcerer called Dana, must find the eponymous key by progressing through a series of increasingly challenging rooms by creating and/or destroying orange blocks. “NES Open Tournament Golf” originally launched on the NES in 1991 was the second golf-based game ever published by Nintendo. It features Mario, Luigi, and other familiar characters. The third game is also sports themed. “Super Dodge Ball” released for the NES in 1989 and is loosely based on an arcade game with the same name that came out two years earlier.

Nintendo plans to add even more classic titles to the Switch Online NES catalog in the coming months. The original “Metroid” comes out in November, along with “Mighty Bomb Jack” and “TwinBee.” “Wario’s Woods,” Ninja Gaiden,” and “Adventures of Lolo” release in December.

Nintendo Switch Online launched in September and costs $20/year. In addition to the NES games, it offers cloud saves, online play in compatible titles, and special offers in the Nintendo eShop.