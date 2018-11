Nintendo Switch, 3DS Games Black Friday, Cyber Monday Super Sale is Live

Nintendo just dropped the full list of digital deals they’re running from now until Nov. 28 at 11:59 a.m. ET and it’s packed with some amazing deals.

Discounts on the downloadable Nintendo Switch and 3DS games are up to 50 percent off and include titles like Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Celeste for Nintendo Switch, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D, Hyrule Warriors Legends and Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove for Nintendo 3DS.

All games included in the sale will be available for purchase in Nintendo eShop, as well as directly at https://happyholidays.nintendo.com/cyber-deals/. My Nintendo members will also earn Gold Points on all qualifying purchases. Select games from the Nintendo eShop Cyber Deals promotion will also be discounted at GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and Target beginning Nov. 22 at 12 a.m. PT.

We’ve got you covered for all of the other Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS Black Friday sales too.

If you’re more into PC gaming, check out this Computer Gaming Black Friday round-up, or if the PS4 is your thing check out our PlayStation 4 Black Friday Round-Up.

