Nintendo Switch ‘Fortnite’ Bundle Coming in October

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Nintendo

A “Fortnite”-themed Nintendo Switch bundle is coming out on Oct. 5, Nintendo announced on Tuesday.

The Nintendo Switch: Fortnite — Double Helix Bundle costs $300 and includes 1,000 V-Bucks (which normally costs about $10) and the Double Helix cosmetic set. The V-Bucks can be used to buy the game’s Battle Pass, which unlocks seasonal content, or it can be used to buy additional cosmetics. Meanwhile, the Double Helix Set includes a unique character outfit, back bling, glider, and pickaxe.

This is one of several new Switch bundles Nintendo revealed recently. Last week, it unveiled a new “Pokemon: Let’s Go! Pikachu and Eevee” bundle focused on the pair of upcoming role-playing games. It comes with a digital copy of one of the games, plus a special edition console with yellow and tan Joy-Cons and Eevee and Pikachu decals. It costs $400 and comes out on Nov. 16 alongside “Pokémon: Let’s Go!”

A “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Switch bundle is also on the way, Nintendo announced on Friday during a Nintendo Direct presentation. Like the Pokémon bundle, it comes with a custom Switch console featuring some of the brawler’s fighters on the sides. It also includes a download code for the game, but that code won’t work until “Ultimate” officially launches on Nov. 2. That bundle costs $360 and is available for pre-order soon.

“Fortnite” is currently in its fifth season. Developer Epic Games recently introduced a new game mode called The Getaway, where teams compete to steal a crystal from a safe and escape. The studio is also working on some new features for later this year, including what it calls a “robust competition system.”

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  •

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Gaming

  • Nintendo Switch 'Fortnite' Bundle Coming on

    Nintendo Switch 'Fortnite' Bundle Coming in October

    A “Fortnite”-themed Nintendo Switch bundle is coming out on Oct. 5, Nintendo announced on Tuesday. The Nintendo Switch: Fortnite — Double Helix Bundle costs $300 and includes 1,000 V-Bucks (which normally costs about $10) and the Double Helix cosmetic set. The V-Bucks can be used to buy the game’s Battle Pass, which unlocks seasonal content, […]

  • Twitch and Ad Council Partner to

    Twitch, Ad Council, Square Enix Partner to Bring Suicide Awareness Livestreams

    A “Fortnite”-themed Nintendo Switch bundle is coming out on Oct. 5, Nintendo announced on Tuesday. The Nintendo Switch: Fortnite — Double Helix Bundle costs $300 and includes 1,000 V-Bucks (which normally costs about $10) and the Double Helix cosmetic set. The V-Bucks can be used to buy the game’s Battle Pass, which unlocks seasonal content, […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    Team Rogue Starts Mentorship Program for Aspiring 'Fortnite' Players

    A “Fortnite”-themed Nintendo Switch bundle is coming out on Oct. 5, Nintendo announced on Tuesday. The Nintendo Switch: Fortnite — Double Helix Bundle costs $300 and includes 1,000 V-Bucks (which normally costs about $10) and the Double Helix cosmetic set. The V-Bucks can be used to buy the game’s Battle Pass, which unlocks seasonal content, […]

  • 'House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn

    'House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn SDLX' Arcade Cabinet Offers '5D' Experience

    A “Fortnite”-themed Nintendo Switch bundle is coming out on Oct. 5, Nintendo announced on Tuesday. The Nintendo Switch: Fortnite — Double Helix Bundle costs $300 and includes 1,000 V-Bucks (which normally costs about $10) and the Double Helix cosmetic set. The V-Bucks can be used to buy the game’s Battle Pass, which unlocks seasonal content, […]

  • 'Sea of Thieves' Forsaken Shores DLC

    'Sea of Thieves' Forsaken Shores DLC Delayed

    A “Fortnite”-themed Nintendo Switch bundle is coming out on Oct. 5, Nintendo announced on Tuesday. The Nintendo Switch: Fortnite — Double Helix Bundle costs $300 and includes 1,000 V-Bucks (which normally costs about $10) and the Double Helix cosmetic set. The V-Bucks can be used to buy the game’s Battle Pass, which unlocks seasonal content, […]

  • Red Bull To Hold Inaugural Rubik's

    Inaugural Rubik's Cube World Championship Awards Snazzy Ring

    A “Fortnite”-themed Nintendo Switch bundle is coming out on Oct. 5, Nintendo announced on Tuesday. The Nintendo Switch: Fortnite — Double Helix Bundle costs $300 and includes 1,000 V-Bucks (which normally costs about $10) and the Double Helix cosmetic set. The V-Bucks can be used to buy the game’s Battle Pass, which unlocks seasonal content, […]

  • New 'Assassin's Creed' Board Game Features

    New 'Assassin's Creed' Board Game Features New Story With Familiar Character Cameos

    A “Fortnite”-themed Nintendo Switch bundle is coming out on Oct. 5, Nintendo announced on Tuesday. The Nintendo Switch: Fortnite — Double Helix Bundle costs $300 and includes 1,000 V-Bucks (which normally costs about $10) and the Double Helix cosmetic set. The V-Bucks can be used to buy the game’s Battle Pass, which unlocks seasonal content, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad