Nintendo Switch ‘Fortnite’ Bundle Coming in October

A “Fortnite”-themed Nintendo Switch bundle is coming out on Oct. 5, Nintendo announced on Tuesday.

The Nintendo Switch: Fortnite — Double Helix Bundle costs $300 and includes 1,000 V-Bucks (which normally costs about $10) and the Double Helix cosmetic set. The V-Bucks can be used to buy the game’s Battle Pass, which unlocks seasonal content, or it can be used to buy additional cosmetics. Meanwhile, the Double Helix Set includes a unique character outfit, back bling, glider, and pickaxe.

This is one of several new Switch bundles Nintendo revealed recently. Last week, it unveiled a new “Pokemon: Let’s Go! Pikachu and Eevee” bundle focused on the pair of upcoming role-playing games. It comes with a digital copy of one of the games, plus a special edition console with yellow and tan Joy-Cons and Eevee and Pikachu decals. It costs $400 and comes out on Nov. 16 alongside “Pokémon: Let’s Go!”

A “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Switch bundle is also on the way, Nintendo announced on Friday during a Nintendo Direct presentation. Like the Pokémon bundle, it comes with a custom Switch console featuring some of the brawler’s fighters on the sides. It also includes a download code for the game, but that code won’t work until “Ultimate” officially launches on Nov. 2. That bundle costs $360 and is available for pre-order soon.

“Fortnite” is currently in its fifth season. Developer Epic Games recently introduced a new game mode called The Getaway, where teams compete to steal a crystal from a safe and escape. The studio is also working on some new features for later this year, including what it calls a “robust competition system.”