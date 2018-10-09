Get Fit With Nintendo Switch Exclusive ‘Fitness Boxing’ After the Holidays

Anyone who gets a Nintendo Switch this holiday season will have a new way to burn off winter calories with “Fitness Boxing,” an upcoming Switch-exclusive title, Nintendo of America announced Tuesday.

In “Fitness Boxing,” players can complete boxing workouts at low- or high-intensity that are set to instrumental renditions of hit songs. Using the Joy-Con controllers, players will punch, weave, and squat off the calories and track progress in the game with the assistance of in-game trainers.

The game can be played on the go by setting the Switch in tabletop mode or played at home with the TV mode, offering a more flexible option than the gym.

In-game unlockables include new songs, trainer outfits, and training circuits with increased intensity.

The Nintendo Switch currently has limited options for fitness games, so this is great news for anyone looking for more games to get fit. Currently, “Just Dance 2018” is available, and “Just Dance 2019” is set for release later this month.

Don’t have a Nintendo Switch yet? Nintendo is releasing new console bundles in the next few months, including a “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” bundle in November and a “Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee” bundle, also coming in November.

“Fitness Boxing” releases exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on Jan. 4— so just in time to start on any fitness-related New Year’s resolutions.