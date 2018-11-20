Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 2DS Black Friday Deals

Nintendo doesn’t often drop the price on its consoles, so when it does it’s a good idea to grab what you can, and quickly.
This holiday, and its inevitable big sales of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, are upon us and that means solid sales on both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 2DS.
In this post, we’ve put together some of the better deals you can find for Nintendo’s two consoles as well as discounts on peripherals and games.
Peruse below and drop any deals not listed in the comments to help your fellow gamers out. If you’re more into PC gaming, check out this Computer Gaming Black Friday round-up.
Hardware
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle
Sale Price: $299.99
Where: Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart
Nintendo 2DS Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS bundle
Sale Price: $79.99
Where: Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle and $50 GameStop gift card
Sale Price: $299.99
Where: GameStop in store only
Date: 3 p.m. November 22
Nintendo Switch, Turtle Beach headset, carrying case, $90 Kohl’s cash.
Sale price: $330
Where: Kohl’s
Date: Starting Monday online and in-store Nov. 22.
Peripherals
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
Sale Price: $59.99
Where Amazon, Walmart
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition
Sale Price: $80.95
Where: Walmart
Nintendo Switch Neon Pink and Greem or Red and Blue Joy-Con
Sale Price: $69.00
Where: Walmart
Wired controllers and Carrying cases
Sale: 20 percent off
Where Target
PowerA Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock
Sale: $17.29
Where: Amazon, Walmart
Games
Kirby Star Allies
Sale Price: $35
Where: Walmart
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Sale Price: $19.99
Where: Best Buy
Nintendo Switch Labo Kits
Sale Price: two for $99
Where: Best Buy
Nintendo Switch Vehicle Kit
Sale Price: $59.99
Where Amazon
Rocket League
Sale Price: $19.99
Where: Best Buy
The Elder Scrolls Skyrim
Sale Price $34.99
Where: Walmart
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Sale Price: $39.99
Where Amazon
Super Mario Odyssey
Sale Price: $48.66
Where: Walmart