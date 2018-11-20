Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 2DS Black Friday Deals

Nintendo doesn’t often drop the price on its consoles, so when it does it’s a good idea to grab what you can, and quickly.

This holiday, and its inevitable big sales of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, are upon us and that means solid sales on both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 2DS.

In this post, we’ve put together some of the better deals you can find for Nintendo’s two consoles as well as discounts on peripherals and games.

Peruse below and drop any deals not listed in the comments to help your fellow gamers out. If you’re more into PC gaming, check out this Computer Gaming Black Friday round-up.

Hardware

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle

Sale Price: $299.99

Where: Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart



Nintendo 2DS Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS bundle

Sale Price: $79.99

Where: Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle and $50 GameStop gift card

Sale Price: $299.99

Where: GameStop in store only

Date: 3 p.m. November 22

Nintendo Switch, Turtle Beach headset, carrying case, $90 Kohl’s cash.

Sale price: $330

Where: Kohl’s

Date: Starting Monday online and in-store Nov. 22.

Peripherals

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Sale Price: $59.99

Where Amazon, Walmart

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition

Sale Price: $80.95

Where: Walmart

Nintendo Switch Neon Pink and Greem or Red and Blue Joy-Con

Sale Price: $69.00

Where: Walmart

Wired controllers and Carrying cases

Sale: 20 percent off

Where Target

PowerA Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock

Sale: $17.29

Where: Amazon, Walmart

Games

Kirby Star Allies

Sale Price: $35

Where: Walmart

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Sale Price: $19.99

Where: Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Labo Kits

Sale Price: two for $99

Where: Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Vehicle Kit

Sale Price: $59.99

Where Amazon

Rocket League

Sale Price: $19.99

Where: Best Buy

The Elder Scrolls Skyrim

Sale Price $34.99

Where: Walmart

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Sale Price: $39.99

Where Amazon

Super Mario Odyssey

Sale Price: $48.66

Where: Walmart