Nintendo Invades San-Diego Comic-Con With ‘Super Smash,’ ‘Tennis,’ More

Nintendo is hosting a gaming lounge during San Diego Comic-Con this week, giving visitors a chance to go hands-on with a slew of Nintendo Switch titles, participate in challenges, and get photos taken in front of a “Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker” backdrop.

San Diego Comic-Con is a great opportunity to welcome new fans into the Nintendo family and for some of our biggest fans to interact with Nintendo in fun and creative ways,” Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing, said in a statement. “This year we’re really excited to see fans play the newly announced ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.’ We encourage fans of all ages to bring their friends and families to experience what Nintendo has to offer this year.”

The Nintendo Gaming Lounge, which is located in the San Diego ballroom of the Marriott Marquis & Marina adjacent to the San Diego Convention Center, will be home to “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” “Mario Tennis Aces,” “FIFA 19,” and “Super Mario Odyssey.” The lounge also has a dance floor where those willing can play “Just Dance 2019.”

Fans who want a chance to skip the lines to play “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” can tweet @NintendoAmerica with the hashtag #BringMeSmash. If one of Nintendo’s roaming teams sees the tweet, they might show up with a golden ticket to allow the tweeter to skip the lines and get hands-on time with the game in the Nintendo Gaming Lounge. Nintendo is also hosting the Arcadian Teen Tournament, for fans who are 13 to 19, on Saturday. To participate in the 64-player “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” tournament, just sign up at the Nintendo Gaming Lounge. Contestants will win prizes for participating and winning.

The Nintendo Gaming Lounge is open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT July 19-21, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT on July 22.

