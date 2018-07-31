Nintendo Closing In On 20 Million Switch Sales

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nintendo Switch

Nintendo sold nearly 20 million Switch units since the console’s launch in March 2017, according to an earnings report the company released on Tuesday.

Nintendo said it sold 19.67 million of its flagship console as of June 30. We don’t know how well the Switch did in July, so it’s possible the hybrid handheld/home console has already surpassed the 20 million milestone. An estimated 1.9 million hardware units were sold in the last fiscal quarter, slightly down compared to the 2 million units sold during the same period last year. Downloadable games and add-on content for the platform also did well last quarter, bringing digital sales to 18.5 billion yen, a 68% increase year-on-year.

“For Nintendo Switch, hardware sales in every region have been trending upwards since the video game expo, E3, was held in the U.S. in June,” the company said. “In parallel with an increase in digital sales, software sales also have been moving in good shape towards the holiday season.”

Nintendo also updated its list of top-selling titles. “Super Mario Odyssey” sold over 11 million copies on Switch, while “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” sold over 10 million. “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” is nearing the 10 million mark as well. It sold 9.3 million copies worldwide.

Meanwhile, sales of Nintendo Labo reached 1.39 million units. The DIY cardboard construction kits launched in April. The NES Classic, which re-launched in June, has sold 1.26 million units. Plus, mobile game revenues are up slightly. Smart devices and IP related income reached 9 billion yen, Nintendo said, a 0.4% increase year-on-year.

Overall, Nintendo’s total sales for the quarter reached 168 billion yen. Over 76% of those sales came from overseas markets. Operating profit came to 30.5 billion yen, an 88% increase compared to the same period last year.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Gaming

  • Logitech Acquires Mic Giant, Blue, For

    Logitech Acquires Mic Giant, Blue, For $117 million

    Nintendo sold nearly 20 million Switch units since the console’s launch in March 2017, according to an earnings report the company released on Tuesday. Nintendo said it sold 19.67 million of its flagship console as of June 30. We don’t know how well the Switch did in July, so it’s possible the hybrid handheld/home console […]

  • Nintendo Switch

    Nintendo Closing In On 20 Million Switch Sales

    Nintendo sold nearly 20 million Switch units since the console’s launch in March 2017, according to an earnings report the company released on Tuesday. Nintendo said it sold 19.67 million of its flagship console as of June 30. We don’t know how well the Switch did in July, so it’s possible the hybrid handheld/home console […]

  • Why Spider-Man Doesn't Wear Spandex, High

    Why Spider-Man Doesn't Wear Spandex or High Red Leather Boots in New Video Game

    Nintendo sold nearly 20 million Switch units since the console’s launch in March 2017, according to an earnings report the company released on Tuesday. Nintendo said it sold 19.67 million of its flagship console as of June 30. We don’t know how well the Switch did in July, so it’s possible the hybrid handheld/home console […]

  • Google Hires PlayStation's Former VR Expert

    Google Hires PlayStation's Former VR Expert Richard Marks

    Nintendo sold nearly 20 million Switch units since the console’s launch in March 2017, according to an earnings report the company released on Tuesday. Nintendo said it sold 19.67 million of its flagship console as of June 30. We don’t know how well the Switch did in July, so it’s possible the hybrid handheld/home console […]

  • Hedge Fund Founder Takes $400 Million

    Hedge Fund Founder Takes $400 Million Short Bet Against Nintendo

    Nintendo sold nearly 20 million Switch units since the console’s launch in March 2017, according to an earnings report the company released on Tuesday. Nintendo said it sold 19.67 million of its flagship console as of June 30. We don’t know how well the Switch did in July, so it’s possible the hybrid handheld/home console […]

  • The Android Version of 'Fortnite' Might

    The Android Version of 'Fortnite' Might Not Arrive Via Google Play (Report)

    Nintendo sold nearly 20 million Switch units since the console’s launch in March 2017, according to an earnings report the company released on Tuesday. Nintendo said it sold 19.67 million of its flagship console as of June 30. We don’t know how well the Switch did in July, so it’s possible the hybrid handheld/home console […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad