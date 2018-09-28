You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nintendo of America President Inspires Bronx Students to Work Hard for Success

CREDIT: The New York Videogame Critics Circle

Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime stopped by the DreamYard Preparatory School in New York on Tuesday to talk to students about the growing need for diversity in the games industry and how hard work pays off more than luck, according to the New York Videogame Critics Circle.

The school is located in the Bronx, and the students Fils-Aime spoke to about his path to success in the games industry are a part of an “underserved community in the poorest Congressional district in the United States,” the New York Videogame Critics Circle’s founder, Harold Goldberg emphasizes.

Fils-Aime, who immigrated with his family to the US from Haiti, relayed his experience of growing up in the Bronx.

“I grew up literally a mile from here,” Fils-Aime told the students, before telling them about his path to Nintendo and the many types of jobs that a person can try out in the games industry. Fils-Aime also expressed the demands for more diversity in the games industry, and told students his best practices for success.

One of Fils-Aime’s key principles is that hard work is necessary to be successful, and that he doesn’t believe in luck— put simply, Fils-Aime told students “It’s not easy.”

Closing out the day, Fils-Aime gave some anecdotes about working with Shigeru Miyamoto and even played “Mario Tennis Aces” with a few lucky interns at the school.

The New York Videogame Critics Circle is a nonprofit organization which supports less fortunate people in the Brons who ” want to learn about and benefit from games and technology,” according to its website.

