Watch Nintendo’s Nindies Showcase Summer 2018 Here

Nintendo is holding a Nindies Showcase today at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET to reveal some unannounced indie titles coming to Switch in the near future. Fans can watch the video presentation in the player above or they can find the livestream on Nintendo’s official website.

This is the second Nintendo Direct to focus on indie titles this month. Nintendo released another Direct just ahead of Gamescom, where it highlighted over a dozen new Switch games. Some of them are available now, including the management sim “Prison Architect,” the real-time tactics roguelite “Bad North,” and the shooter “Morphies Law.”

Meanwhile, 11 Bit Studios is bringing four indie titles to Switch: “This War of Mine” (November), “Beat Cop” (Fall 2018), “Moonlighter” (Fall 2018), and “Children of Morta” (2019).

The rest of the titles announced ahead of Gamescom include:

  • “The Gardens Between (Sept. 20)
  • “Night Call” (Early 2019)
  • “Baba is You” (Fall 2018)
  • “Everspace” (December 2018)
  • “Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom” (Nov. 6)
  • “Prison Architect: Escape Mode” (Summer 2018)
  • “Slay the Spire” (Early 2019)
  • “Streets of Rogue” (Winter 2018)
  • “Windjammers” (Oct. 23)
  • “Windjammers 2” (2019)

 

