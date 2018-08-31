Nintendo Releases Labo Vehicle Kit Details Ahead of Sept. 14 Launch

Nintendo just released details about the Labo Vehicle Kit’s vehicles and software in an overview video.

The new DIY construction toy kit comes with a car, plane, and submarine, along with an assortment of included games. One of those games is called “Adventure” and lets players explore a world full of pyramids, snowy mountains, and more. It can be played solo or co-op with a friend.

The car includes a steering wheel, a pedal, and a stand for the Switch console. The Joy-Cons fit inside. There’s also a pull cord that lets the player perform wheelies and jumps. A lever and knob operates the windshield wipers and switches between a saw blade, a bomb-slinging catapult, and even an in-game radio.

The car will also work with “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” shortly after launch.

The submarine allows the player to explore underwater, naturally. Two wheels on its sides let the player control the propellers. The plane, meanwhile, is a joystick that lets players steer freely and fire missiles. The player can swap between the three vehicles at any time by using a Joy-Con as a “key.”

Other games included with the vehicle kit are a pair of racers called “Rally” and “Circuit; “Slot Cars,” which uses the Joy-Con and pedal; and “Battle,” a one-on-one competitive title. There’s also the Paint Studio, which lets players personalize their in-game vehicles and drivers, and a new custom control feature.

The Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit comes out on Sept. 14 at a suggested retail price of $70.

Labo has “gained a lot of attention globally, and was very well received by consumer who purchased it,” Nintendo said in a July earnings report. It’s sold over 1.39 million kits since April.

