You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nintendo Rolls Out Nintendo Switch, Labo Kits to Elementary Schools For STEAM Education

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Nintendo of America

Nintendo and the Institute of Play are making learning fun by bringing Nintendo Labo to elementary schools across the country, according to a Tuesday press release.

The companies are providing Nintendo Labo: Variety Kits and a curriculum for science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) for 2,000 young learners, ages 8 to 11,  for the current school year. The companies are currently conducting a pilot program in New York area elementary schools.

Nintendo Labo kits are used to make creations, Toy-Con, which can then be used in conjunction with the Nintendo Switch system. The Toy-Con Garage software introduces basic programming concepts, which users can make their own creations with, from musical instruments to clocks, according to a press release.

The Institute of Play’s curriculum is a play-based learning experience, developed by its team of “educators, researchers, game designers and school leaders,” according to a press release. Arana Shapiro, the non-profit institute’s co-executive director, explained the intent behind using Nintendo Labo for learning.

“We are always on the lookout for new tools and technologies that combine the best of learning with the spirit of play, and in Nintendo Labo we found an inspiring and innovative approach in both areas,” said Shapiro. “Teachers in the pilot program are already seeing the natural fit for Nintendo Labo in the classroom, and now we can bring that dynamic to schools across the country.”

The curriculum intends to emphasize the development of innovative problem solving skills as well as collaboration between students.

After the pilot program, the program will grow to reach 100 schools nationwide. Teachers and schools interested in registering in the program for their 2nd, 3rd, and 4th graders can register here, and participating schools will be provided Nintendo Switch consoles, Labo Variety Kits, and a teacher guide.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Gaming

  • How Nintendo Labo Will Make STEAM

    Nintendo Rolls Out Nintendo Switch, Labo Kits to Elementary Schools For STEAM Education

    Nintendo and the Institute of Play are making learning fun by bringing Nintendo Labo to elementary schools across the country, according to a Tuesday press release. The companies are providing Nintendo Labo: Variety Kits and a curriculum for science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) for 2,000 young learners, ages 8 to 11,  for the current […]

  • Former Disney Infinity VP Joins Gearbox

    Former Disney Infinity VP Joins Gearbox For Unannounced 'Tent-pole' Game

    Nintendo and the Institute of Play are making learning fun by bringing Nintendo Labo to elementary schools across the country, according to a Tuesday press release. The companies are providing Nintendo Labo: Variety Kits and a curriculum for science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) for 2,000 young learners, ages 8 to 11,  for the current […]

  • Trion Worlds Acquired by Gamigo, Laid

    Trion Worlds Acquired by Gamigo, Laid Off a Number of its Staff

    Nintendo and the Institute of Play are making learning fun by bringing Nintendo Labo to elementary schools across the country, according to a Tuesday press release. The companies are providing Nintendo Labo: Variety Kits and a curriculum for science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) for 2,000 young learners, ages 8 to 11,  for the current […]

  • ROG Phone Review: So Good it

    ROG Phone Review: So Good It Feels Like You're Cheating

    Nintendo and the Institute of Play are making learning fun by bringing Nintendo Labo to elementary schools across the country, according to a Tuesday press release. The companies are providing Nintendo Labo: Variety Kits and a curriculum for science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) for 2,000 young learners, ages 8 to 11,  for the current […]

  • 'Fallout 76' Factions Revealed, Includes New

    'Fallout 76' Factions Revealed, Includes New Free States and Responders Groups

    Nintendo and the Institute of Play are making learning fun by bringing Nintendo Labo to elementary schools across the country, according to a Tuesday press release. The companies are providing Nintendo Labo: Variety Kits and a curriculum for science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) for 2,000 young learners, ages 8 to 11,  for the current […]

  • Oculus Rift CES 2017

    Facebook Discontinues Movie Rentals, Purchases on Oculus Rift

    Nintendo and the Institute of Play are making learning fun by bringing Nintendo Labo to elementary schools across the country, according to a Tuesday press release. The companies are providing Nintendo Labo: Variety Kits and a curriculum for science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) for 2,000 young learners, ages 8 to 11,  for the current […]

  • Razer Phone 2 Review: Better, But

    Razer Phone 2 Review: Refined But Flawed Gaming Phone

    Nintendo and the Institute of Play are making learning fun by bringing Nintendo Labo to elementary schools across the country, according to a Tuesday press release. The companies are providing Nintendo Labo: Variety Kits and a curriculum for science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) for 2,000 young learners, ages 8 to 11,  for the current […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad