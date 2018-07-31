Nintendo Sold 1.39M ‘Nintendo Labo’ Kits Since April Launch

Nintendo sold 1.39 million kits of its cardboard meets video game creation system, Labo, since its April launch, the company announced Tuesday as part of its earnings report.

The Nintendo Labo, which has people create objects out of cardboard and use the Nintendo Switch and its controllers as the brains of the creations, went on sale on April 20. The Nintendo Labo was designed as a way to teach the basic principals behind basic programming, engineering, and physics. Nintendo launched two kits for Labo: Variety and Robo. The company announced a third, Vehicle kit, for the Switch earlier this month. The Vehicle kit, which includes parts for building steering controllers for a car, plane, and submarine, is expected out on Sept. 14.

Nintendo doesn’t break down the sales of the Nintendo Labo by kit, so it’s not possible to tell which of the two sold best. The combined total of 1.39 million, though, would make the Nintendo Labo the ninth best-selling game for the Nintendo Switch, squeezing the software in between “Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze,” which sold 1.4 million units and “Mario Tennis Aces,” which sold 1.38 million.

In its release, Nintendo said that the Labo series “gained a lot attention globally, and was very well received by consumers who purchased it.”

Nintendo sold about 1.9 million Switch in the quarter ending June 30, bringing the total of Switch sold to 19.67 million.