Nintendo Hosting ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Direct This Week

Nintendo will reveal more about “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” on Wednesday, according to a tweet from Nintendo Versus, which is owned by the official Nintendo America Twitter account.

The information will be revealed by Masahiro Sakurai, the game’s director. Sakurai is also the director behind “Super Smash Bros.” for the Nintendo Wii U and 3DS and “Kid Icarus” for the 3DS.

“Super Smash Bros.” fans can watch the Nintendo Direct stream on the official Nintendo website. The stream starts at 7 a.m. PT on Aug. 8.

Tune in 8/8 at 7am PT for a Super #SmashBrosUltimate Direct livestream, featuring new game information delivered by director Masahiro Sakurai! pic.twitter.com/Df3xxTCTGR — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) August 5, 2018

The Nintendo Direct held during E3 2018 revealed the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” title as well as the exciting reveal that all previous Smash characters will be in the upcoming Nintendo Switch version, which means the roster of more than 60 fighters will include everyone from Bayonetta to Zero Suit Samus. The June 12 reveal also showed off two new characters coming to the “Smash Bros.” franchise: “Splatoon’s” Inkling and “Metroid’s” Ridley.

If you prefer classic characters like Mario and Pikachu, perhaps a bit of nostalgia can also be revisited by playing the new game on a Nintendo Gamecube controller, which the Switch version will fully support.

Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America’s President and COO, commented on how this new version will give players the chance to settle some debates.

“Fans who’ve debated which ‘Super Smash Bros.’ fighter is the best now have the chance to settle their differences once and for all, pitting familiar faces against fresh challengers on stages both new and old,” Fils-Aime said in a press release.