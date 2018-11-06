You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nintendo Could Be Hiring For The Next ‘Zelda’ Project

Nintendo could be hiring for the next big “The Legend of Zelda” project, according to a pair of job listings spotted by user guru-guru on Resetera.

One listing is for a 3DCG designer who will reportedly work on topography in the game. The second listing is for a level designer. That person will be responsible for planning in-game events, dungeons, fields, and enemies.

It’s worth noting, however, that these job listings don’t specifically mention which “The Legend of Zelda” project employees will work on. The last main entry in the series, “Breath of the Wild,” came out in March 2017 and has sold over 10 million copies to date. Nintendo has produced two DLC packs for it since then. While it hasn’t announced plans for additional expansions, former Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima said in January the company wants to release “even more downloadable content and events that build excitement for games.”

Current Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa echoed those sentiments in October during an earnings meeting. “We need continuous growth,” he said, as reported by Bloomberg tech reporter Yuji Nakamura on Twitter. “We must keep releasing new software. That includes DLCs and other contents for big titles that are already out. And more focus on online play. Lastly, more genres and diverse games to draw in people who don’t currently play on Switch.”

Nintendo is also allegedly working on a mobile entry to the “Zelda” franchise, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal last year. The company has already launched mobile titles for popular franchises like “Fire Emblem,” “Super Mario Bros.,” and “Animal Crossing,” so a “Zelda” game is certainly within the realm of possibility. Nintendo previously said it wants to release 2-3 mobile titles each year.

