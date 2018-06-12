You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nintendo Announces ‘Fire Emblem: Three Houses’

Nintendo just announced “Fire Emblem: Three Houses.” The company unveiled the game with a trailer during their E3 press conference on Tuesday.

“A brand-new ‘Fire Emblem’ game with a new story and characters is coming to Nintendo Switch,” Nintendo said on its website. “The ‘Fire Emblem: Three Houses’ game takes place on Fódlan, where the Church of Seiros exercises great power over the land and its people. This turn-based tactical RPG will put new strategic twists on battling, with formations of troops supporting individual units on the battlefield.”

“Three Houses” is the first mainline “Fire Emblem” title to hit the Switch. The previous “Fire Emblem” game, “Fire Emblem Warriors,” was a hack-and-slash RPG developed by Omega Force and Team Ninja; it was released for the Switch and New Nintendo 3DS handheld system in 2017.

“Fire Emblem: Three Houses” will launch in spring of 2019.

Nintendo held its E3 press conference on June 12 at 9 a.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

Follow all of Variety‘s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.

    'LawBreakers' Shuts Down in September, Goes Free-to-Play in the Meantime

    Nyko's New Nintendo Cardboard Kit Lets You Build a Retro Arcade Cabinet

    Nintendo E3 2018: The 5 Biggest Announcements

    'Unravel Two:' A Heartfelt Adventure Designed to Build Bonds Between Players

    'Fortnite' PS4 Accounts Won't Work on Switch (Report)

    No, 'Rage 2' Will Not Have a Battle Royale Mode

    'Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice' is Signature From Software Minus the Multiplayer

