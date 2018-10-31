Nintendo Switch Eshop Has More than 1,300 Games From More Than 500 Developers

The Nintendo Switch’s online story has more than 1,300 titles available for purchase from more than 500 developers as of October, and Nintendo plans to increase the number of publishers going forward, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa told a group of analysts this week.

Furukawa noted that a wide range of developers from indie to major studios have been creating games for the Nintendo Switch since its release.

“The number of publishers has further grown since then, and new titles are being released at a quickening pace, giving our consumers a continually widening selection of titles to choose from,” he said.

Back in April, Furukawa noted that there more were than 600 games available to purchase on the company’s eshop. That’s more than doubled in the past six months. That increase in games coming to the platform is in part, he said, due to Nintendo deepening its ties with the developing community and supporting unusual titles. The end result, he said, is good for everyone.

“While widening the number of titles and genres from software publishers, we will work to create opportunities for our consumers to encounter new games,” he said.

A big draw of the Switch is that it can be used both connected to a television and on the game. That likely explains why “Fortnite” is doing so well on the system. According to Nintendo, Epic Game’s battle royale title has been downloaded to nearly half of all Nintendo Switch worldwide.

“Many people continue to play the game, boosting the overall utilization ratio of Nintendo Switch,” he said.