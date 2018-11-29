Nintendo Is Shuttering Its Controversial YouTube Creators Program

Nintendo is ending its controversial Creators Program in December, it announced on Thursday. This frees up all YouTubers and other creatives to use Nintendo content in their videos — as long as they follow a few guidelines.

“We are ending the Nintendo Creators Program (NCP) to make it easier for content creators to make and monetize videos that contain Nintendo game content,” the company said in a statement.

Nintendo is no longer accepting videos and channels for the program, and it won’t review any unregistered ones that have already been submitted, it said. The NCP website will be taken down on Mar. 20.

The Creators Program allowed YouTubers to use copyrighted Nintendo materials in their videos, but it also forced creators to split their advertising revenues with the company. Anyone who wasn’t part of the program risked having their videos flagged and/or demonetized.

Under the new guidelines, Nintendo said it won’t object to people using gameplay footage and/or screenshots captured from its games, but they need to add their own commentary. Videos that merely show Nintendo footage without creative input are not allowed, the company said. People can, however, post videos and screenshots using Nintendo system features like the capture button on the Switch.

Creatives can only use game content from promotional materials or titles that have officially released, Nintendo said. That particular rule seems timely since “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” just suffered a major leak about two weeks from launch.

The rest of the guidelines are mostly the usual legal speak. You can read them in full here.