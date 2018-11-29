×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nintendo Is Shuttering Its Controversial YouTube Creators Program

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Nintendo

Nintendo is ending its controversial Creators Program in December, it announced on Thursday. This frees up all YouTubers and other creatives to use Nintendo content in their videos — as long as they follow a few guidelines.

“We are ending the Nintendo Creators Program (NCP) to make it easier for content creators to make and monetize videos that contain Nintendo game content,” the company said in a statement.

Nintendo is no longer accepting videos and channels for the program, and it won’t review any unregistered ones that have already been submitted, it said. The NCP website will be taken down on Mar. 20.

The Creators Program allowed YouTubers to use copyrighted Nintendo materials in their videos, but it also forced creators to split their advertising revenues with the company. Anyone who wasn’t part of the program risked having their videos flagged and/or demonetized.

Under the new guidelines, Nintendo said it won’t object to people using gameplay footage and/or screenshots captured from its games, but they need to add their own commentary. Videos that merely show Nintendo footage without creative input are not allowed, the company said. People can, however, post videos and screenshots using Nintendo system features like the capture button on the Switch.

Creatives can only use game content from promotional materials or titles that have officially released, Nintendo said. That particular rule seems timely since “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” just suffered a major leak about two weeks from launch.

The rest of the guidelines are mostly the usual legal speak. You can read them in full here.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Gaming

  • Nintendo Is Shuttering Its Controversial Creators

    Nintendo Is Shuttering Its Controversial YouTube Creators Program

    Nintendo is ending its controversial Creators Program in December, it announced on Thursday. This frees up all YouTubers and other creatives to use Nintendo content in their videos — as long as they follow a few guidelines. “We are ending the Nintendo Creators Program (NCP) to make it easier for content creators to make and […]

  • Capcom to Hold 'Devil May Cry'

    Capcom to Hold 'Devil May Cry' Talk at GDC 2019

    Nintendo is ending its controversial Creators Program in December, it announced on Thursday. This frees up all YouTubers and other creatives to use Nintendo content in their videos — as long as they follow a few guidelines. “We are ending the Nintendo Creators Program (NCP) to make it easier for content creators to make and […]

  • Blizzard Details The Road Ahead For

    Blizzard Details The Road Ahead For 'Hearthstone' Esports

    Nintendo is ending its controversial Creators Program in December, it announced on Thursday. This frees up all YouTubers and other creatives to use Nintendo content in their videos — as long as they follow a few guidelines. “We are ending the Nintendo Creators Program (NCP) to make it easier for content creators to make and […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 6, Week 10 Challenges Guide

    Nintendo is ending its controversial Creators Program in December, it announced on Thursday. This frees up all YouTubers and other creatives to use Nintendo content in their videos — as long as they follow a few guidelines. “We are ending the Nintendo Creators Program (NCP) to make it easier for content creators to make and […]

  • ESRB Wasn't Aware of Pending FTC

    ESRB Wasn't Aware of Pending FTC Investigation Into Loot Boxes

    Nintendo is ending its controversial Creators Program in December, it announced on Thursday. This frees up all YouTubers and other creatives to use Nintendo content in their videos — as long as they follow a few guidelines. “We are ending the Nintendo Creators Program (NCP) to make it easier for content creators to make and […]

  • Preacher AMC Seth Rogen Evan Goldberg

    Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg to Produce 'Console Wars' as Limited Series

    Nintendo is ending its controversial Creators Program in December, it announced on Thursday. This frees up all YouTubers and other creatives to use Nintendo content in their videos — as long as they follow a few guidelines. “We are ending the Nintendo Creators Program (NCP) to make it easier for content creators to make and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad