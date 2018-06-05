A Guide to Nintendo’s E3 2018 Events

With E3 a week away, attendees will need to start prioritizing which events will make their schedule and which will get the cut. There’s a lot going on, so here’s what Nintendo has planned for next week.

Monday, June 11:

“Splatoon 2” World Championship Opening

E3 officially starts Tuesday, but Nintendo is beginning the festivities a little early with the “Splatoon 2” World Championship.

Those who want to watch top “Splatoon 2” teams from around the world compete will need to line up at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles starting at 12:30 p.m. to receive a wristband for entry. No more than 500 attendees will be admitted and the opening rounds start at 3:30 p.m.

The event will be streamed on Nintendo’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Tuesday, June 12:

Nintendo Direct: E3 2018

Nintendo will feature their 2018 lineup in this video presentation, including the highly anticipated “Super Smash Bros.” for Switch. The presentation starts at 9 a.m. PT.

“Splatoon 2” World Championship Finals and “Super Smash Bros.” Invitational

Doors open at noon at the Belasco Theater for the finale of the “Splatoon 2” championship.

The “Super Smash Bros.” Invitational 2018 will also take place at the Belasco Theater.

The events kick off at 1 p.m., but those who want to attend will need to lineup starting at 10 a.m., as space in the venue is limited. Those who have a Switch should bring it along and play it conspicuously– Nintendo representatives will be handing out Nintendo Switch pins.

Tuesday, June 12 to Thursday, June 14:

Nintendo: Treehouse Live | E3 2018

Nintendo Treehouse members and developers will be demoing gameplay of upcoming titles of 2018. Titles coming out after 2018 will be revealed later.

For hands-on time with upcoming titles, attendees can visit the Nintendo booth– although Nintendo has already announced that they will need to reserve a spot if they want to play “Super Smash Bros.” for the Switch. E3 attendees who registered by May 31 should receive an email today for the chance to sign up to compete casually or play in an elimination match.

Other titles, like “Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!” will be available to play on a first-come, first served basis.