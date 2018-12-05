Nintendo’s ‘Dragalia Lost’ Has Made $50 Million Since Launch (Analyst)

Nintendo’s latest mobile title, the action-RPG “Dragalia Lost,” has grossed $50 million in player spending on the App Store and Google Play since its launch in September, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower.

For comparison, Nintendo’s most successful mobile game, “Fire Emblem Heroes,” made an estimated $75.8 million in the U.S. and Japan in the same number of days following its launch in 2017. But, “Dragalia Lost” earned significantly more revenue per download. It brought in an average of approximately $22 on its 1.9 million combined Japan and U.S. installs, Sensor Tower said. “Fire Emblem Heroes” averaged about $9 per install.

Japanese players reportedly account for about 66% of revenue so far, spending approximately $35 on average per download. U.S. players make up about 18% of spending to date at an average of $10 per install.

“Dragalia Lost” earned an estimated $3.5 million in its first five days and $28 million in its first month. It’s currently the No. 28 ranked iPhone game by revenue on Japan’s App Store. It ranks No. 116 in the U.S.

The game trailed behind three of Nintendo’s previous mobile titles at launch, “Fire Emblem Heroes,” “Super Mario Run,” and “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp,” Sensor Tower said in October. “Fire Emblem Heroes” grossed $13 million in its first five days, with “Super Mario Run” earning $8.3 million and “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp” bringing home $4.6 million.

Nintendo recently announced it’s adding new events, characters, and more to the action-RPG. The Winds of Hope Summon Showcase and an in-game event, A Wish to the Winds, launched last month. A second event, Resplendent Refrain, happened at the end of November. Some new quests, including an additional chapter in the main story, will arrive at the end of the year.