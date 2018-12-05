×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nintendo’s ‘Dragalia Lost’ Has Made $50 Million Since Launch (Analyst)

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Nintendo

Nintendo’s latest mobile title, the action-RPG “Dragalia Lost,” has grossed $50 million in player spending on the App Store and Google Play since its launch in September, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower.

For comparison, Nintendo’s most successful mobile game, “Fire Emblem Heroes,” made an estimated $75.8 million in the U.S. and Japan in the same number of days following its launch in 2017. But, “Dragalia Lost” earned significantly more revenue per download. It brought in an average of approximately $22 on its 1.9 million combined Japan and U.S. installs, Sensor Tower said. “Fire Emblem Heroes” averaged about $9 per install.

Japanese players reportedly account for about 66% of revenue so far, spending approximately $35 on average per download. U.S. players make up about 18% of spending to date at an average of $10 per install.

“Dragalia Lost” earned an estimated $3.5 million in its first five days and $28 million in its first month. It’s currently the No. 28 ranked iPhone game by revenue on Japan’s App Store. It ranks No. 116 in the U.S.

The game trailed behind three of Nintendo’s previous mobile titles at launch, “Fire Emblem Heroes,” “Super Mario Run,” and “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp,” Sensor Tower said in October. “Fire Emblem Heroes” grossed $13 million in its first five days, with “Super Mario Run” earning $8.3 million and “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp” bringing home $4.6 million.

Nintendo recently announced it’s adding new events, characters, and more to the action-RPG. The Winds of Hope Summon Showcase and an in-game event, A Wish to the Winds, launched last month. A second event, Resplendent Refrain, happened at the end of November. Some new quests, including an additional chapter in the main story, will arrive at the end of the year.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Gaming

  • Nintendo's 'Dragalia Lost' Has Made $50

    Nintendo's 'Dragalia Lost' Has Made $50 Million Since Launch (Analyst)

    Nintendo’s latest mobile title, the action-RPG “Dragalia Lost,” has grossed $50 million in player spending on the App Store and Google Play since its launch in September, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. For comparison, Nintendo’s most successful mobile game, “Fire Emblem Heroes,” made an estimated $75.8 million in the U.S. and Japan in […]

  • 'Metroid Prime Trilogy' Rumored For Nintendo

    'Metroid Prime Trilogy' Rumored For Nintendo Switch Release By Swedish Retailer

    Nintendo’s latest mobile title, the action-RPG “Dragalia Lost,” has grossed $50 million in player spending on the App Store and Google Play since its launch in September, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. For comparison, Nintendo’s most successful mobile game, “Fire Emblem Heroes,” made an estimated $75.8 million in the U.S. and Japan in […]

  • Ubisoft Teases "Far Cry" Announcement During

    Ubisoft Teases "Far Cry" Announcement at Game Awards 2018

    Nintendo’s latest mobile title, the action-RPG “Dragalia Lost,” has grossed $50 million in player spending on the App Store and Google Play since its launch in September, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. For comparison, Nintendo’s most successful mobile game, “Fire Emblem Heroes,” made an estimated $75.8 million in the U.S. and Japan in […]

  • Former BioWare Creative Director Mike Laidlaw

    Former BioWare Creative Director Mike Laidlaw Joins Ubisoft Quebec

    Nintendo’s latest mobile title, the action-RPG “Dragalia Lost,” has grossed $50 million in player spending on the App Store and Google Play since its launch in September, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. For comparison, Nintendo’s most successful mobile game, “Fire Emblem Heroes,” made an estimated $75.8 million in the U.S. and Japan in […]

  • 'Fortnite' Was The Most Talked About

    'Fortnite' Was The Most Talked About Game on Twitter in 2018

    Nintendo’s latest mobile title, the action-RPG “Dragalia Lost,” has grossed $50 million in player spending on the App Store and Google Play since its launch in September, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. For comparison, Nintendo’s most successful mobile game, “Fire Emblem Heroes,” made an estimated $75.8 million in the U.S. and Japan in […]

  • Rapper 2 Milly Is Suing Epic

    Rapper 2 Milly Is Suing Epic Games Over 'Fortnite' Dance Emote

    Nintendo’s latest mobile title, the action-RPG “Dragalia Lost,” has grossed $50 million in player spending on the App Store and Google Play since its launch in September, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. For comparison, Nintendo’s most successful mobile game, “Fire Emblem Heroes,” made an estimated $75.8 million in the U.S. and Japan in […]

  • 'Fortnite's' Creative Official Detailed, Hits Dec.

    'Fortnite' Creative Mode Officially Detailed, Hits Dec. 6, Dec. 13

    Nintendo’s latest mobile title, the action-RPG “Dragalia Lost,” has grossed $50 million in player spending on the App Store and Google Play since its launch in September, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. For comparison, Nintendo’s most successful mobile game, “Fire Emblem Heroes,” made an estimated $75.8 million in the U.S. and Japan in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad