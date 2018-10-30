You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nintendo to Hold ‘Smash’-Centric Direct and Treehouse: Live on Nov. 1

CREDIT: Nintendo

Nintendo is holding a “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Direct on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET, it announced on Tuesday.

It’s the final “Smash” Direct before the game’s release on Dec. 7, Nintendo said. Game director Masahiro Sakurai will host the video presentation. It will last about 40 minutes.

Afterwards, Nintendo is holding a Treehouse: Live event where it will show off gameplay of “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” “Pokémon: Let’s Go!” “Yoshi’s Crafted World,” and “Diablo III: Eternal Edition.”

Fans can watch the Direct on Nintendo’s official website, Twitch, or YouTube. We’ll have a player up on Thursday as well.

  Nintendo to Hold 'Smash'-Centric Direct and

    Nintendo to Hold 'Smash'-Centric Direct and Treehouse: Live on Nov. 1

  Nintendo CEO Believes it Can Still

    Nintendo CEO Believes it Can Still Hit Switch Sales Goal Despite Huge Gap

  Apple iPad Pro - Face ID

    Apple Unveils New iPad Pro Tablets, MacBook Air Notebook

  'Command & Conquer: Rivals' Launches on

    'Command & Conquer: Rivals' Launches on iOS, Android Dec. 4

  'Red Dead Redemption 2' Earns Record-Breaking

    'Red Dead Redemption 2' Earns Record-Breaking $725 Million Opening Weekend

  Top 'Runescape' Streamer Accused of Sexual

    Four Women Accuse Top 'Runescape' Streamer of Sexual Misconduct

  'No Man's Sky' Gives Oceans Full-Fledged

    'No Man’s Sky' Gives Oceans Full-Fledged Exploration Features

