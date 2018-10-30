Nintendo to Hold ‘Smash’-Centric Direct and Treehouse: Live on Nov. 1

It’s the final “Smash” Direct before the game’s release on Dec. 7, Nintendo said. Game director Masahiro Sakurai will host the video presentation. It will last about 40 minutes.
Afterwards, Nintendo is holding a Treehouse: Live event where it will show off gameplay of “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” “Pokémon: Let’s Go!” “Yoshi’s Crafted World,” and “Diablo III: Eternal Edition.”
Nintendo is holding a “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Direct on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET, it announced on Tuesday. It’s the final “Smash” Direct before the game’s release on Dec. 7, Nintendo said. Game director Masahiro Sakurai will host the video presentation. It will last about 40 minutes. Afterwards, Nintendo is […]
Nintendo is holding a “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Direct on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET, it announced on Tuesday. It’s the final “Smash” Direct before the game’s release on Dec. 7, Nintendo said. Game director Masahiro Sakurai will host the video presentation. It will last about 40 minutes. Afterwards, Nintendo is […]
Nintendo is holding a “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Direct on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET, it announced on Tuesday. It’s the final “Smash” Direct before the game’s release on Dec. 7, Nintendo said. Game director Masahiro Sakurai will host the video presentation. It will last about 40 minutes. Afterwards, Nintendo is […]
Nintendo is holding a “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Direct on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET, it announced on Tuesday. It’s the final “Smash” Direct before the game’s release on Dec. 7, Nintendo said. Game director Masahiro Sakurai will host the video presentation. It will last about 40 minutes. Afterwards, Nintendo is […]
Nintendo is holding a “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Direct on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET, it announced on Tuesday. It’s the final “Smash” Direct before the game’s release on Dec. 7, Nintendo said. Game director Masahiro Sakurai will host the video presentation. It will last about 40 minutes. Afterwards, Nintendo is […]
Nintendo is holding a “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Direct on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET, it announced on Tuesday. It’s the final “Smash” Direct before the game’s release on Dec. 7, Nintendo said. Game director Masahiro Sakurai will host the video presentation. It will last about 40 minutes. Afterwards, Nintendo is […]
Nintendo is holding a “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Direct on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET, it announced on Tuesday. It’s the final “Smash” Direct before the game’s release on Dec. 7, Nintendo said. Game director Masahiro Sakurai will host the video presentation. It will last about 40 minutes. Afterwards, Nintendo is […]