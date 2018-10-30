Nintendo to Hold ‘Smash’-Centric Direct and Treehouse: Live on Nov. 1

Nintendo is holding a “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Direct on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET, it announced on Tuesday.

It’s the final “Smash” Direct before the game’s release on Dec. 7, Nintendo said. Game director Masahiro Sakurai will host the video presentation. It will last about 40 minutes.

Afterwards, Nintendo is holding a Treehouse: Live event where it will show off gameplay of “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” “Pokémon: Let’s Go!” “Yoshi’s Crafted World,” and “Diablo III: Eternal Edition.”

Tune in 11/1 for roughly 40 minutes of new information in the final Super #SmashBrosUltimate #NintendoDirect before the game’s release, hosted by Director Masahiro Sakurai! The Direct will be followed by a post-show Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation. https://t.co/Y00RdNrBth pic.twitter.com/JSuSUtGk6e — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 30, 2018

Fans can watch the Direct on Nintendo’s official website, Twitch, or YouTube. We’ll have a player up on Thursday as well.