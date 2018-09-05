Nintendo To Hold Switch, 3DS-Focused Direct On Thursday

Nintendo is hosting a Direct video presentation on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, it announced on Wednesday. The livestream will last about 35 minutes and provide more information on upcoming Switch and 3DS titles.

This is Nintendo’s third Direct in less than a month. Back in August, it held a special “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” livestream where it revealed new characters and stages. “Castlevania’s” Simon and Richter Belmont are joining the brawling game along with “Donkey Kong” villain King K. Rool. The “Smash” team also gave a sneak peek of new stages like Dracula’s Castle, New Donk City, and “Earthbound’s” Magicant.

Then, Nintendo held a special Direct for its upcoming mobile RPG “Dragalia Lost.” It revealed many new details about the game, including the fact it has microtransactions and co-operative gameplay. Like “Fire Emblem Heroes,” it has a summoning component where players can spend real cash for a chance to earn new characters and items. Nintendo also announced the game’s launch date — Sept. 27.

Finally, Nintendo held a Direct last week focused on indies. It surprise launched Subset Games’ turn-based strategy game “Into the Breach” on Switch and it announced numerous other indie titles coming in the next few months, including Supergiant Games’ “Bastion” and “Transistor,” “Hyper Light Drifter: Special Edition,” and “Untitled Goose Game.”

So, what will Nintendo talk about tomorrow? No one knows. What’s the over/under on a new “Animal Crossing?” Asking for a friend.

You can view tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct on the official website or YouTube.