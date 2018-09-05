Nintendo To Hold Switch, 3DS-Focused Direct On Thursday

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nintendo Switch
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nintendo

Nintendo is hosting a Direct video presentation on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, it announced on Wednesday. The livestream will last about 35 minutes and provide more information on upcoming Switch and 3DS titles.

This is Nintendo’s third Direct in less than a month. Back in August, it held a special “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” livestream where it revealed new characters and stages. “Castlevania’s” Simon and Richter Belmont are joining the brawling game along with “Donkey Kong” villain King K. Rool. The “Smash” team also gave a sneak peek of new stages like Dracula’s Castle, New Donk City, and “Earthbound’s” Magicant.

Then, Nintendo held a special Direct for its upcoming mobile RPG “Dragalia Lost.” It revealed many new details about the game, including the fact it has microtransactions and co-operative gameplay. Like “Fire Emblem Heroes,” it has a summoning component where players can spend real cash for a chance to earn new characters and items. Nintendo also announced the game’s launch date — Sept. 27.

Finally, Nintendo held a Direct last week focused on indies. It surprise launched Subset Games’ turn-based strategy game “Into the Breach” on Switch and it announced numerous other indie titles coming in the next few months, including Supergiant Games’ “Bastion” and “Transistor,” “Hyper Light Drifter: Special Edition,” and “Untitled Goose Game.”

So, what will Nintendo talk about tomorrow? No one knows. What’s the over/under on a new “Animal Crossing?” Asking for a friend.

You can view tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct on the official website or YouTube.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Gaming

  • Nintendo Switch

    Nintendo To Hold Switch, 3DS-Focused Direct On Thursday

    Nintendo is hosting a Direct video presentation on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, it announced on Wednesday. The livestream will last about 35 minutes and provide more information on upcoming Switch and 3DS titles. This is Nintendo’s third Direct in less than a month. Back in August, it held a special […]

  • 'Roblox' Raises $150M In Funding, Is

    'Roblox' Raises $150M In Funding, Is Now Reportedly Worth $2.5 Billion

    Nintendo is hosting a Direct video presentation on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, it announced on Wednesday. The livestream will last about 35 minutes and provide more information on upcoming Switch and 3DS titles. This is Nintendo’s third Direct in less than a month. Back in August, it held a special […]

  • 'Old School RuneScape' Arrives On Mobile

    'Old School RuneScape' Arrives On Mobile Devices Oct. 30

    Nintendo is hosting a Direct video presentation on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, it announced on Wednesday. The livestream will last about 35 minutes and provide more information on upcoming Switch and 3DS titles. This is Nintendo’s third Direct in less than a month. Back in August, it held a special […]

  • 'Food Truck Rush' Is Cartoon Network's

    'Food Truck Rush' Is Cartoon Network's First Location-Based VR Game

    Nintendo is hosting a Direct video presentation on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, it announced on Wednesday. The livestream will last about 35 minutes and provide more information on upcoming Switch and 3DS titles. This is Nintendo’s third Direct in less than a month. Back in August, it held a special […]

  • 'Fortnite' High Stakes Coming Thursday

    'Fortnite' High Stakes Event Coming Thursday

    Nintendo is hosting a Direct video presentation on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, it announced on Wednesday. The livestream will last about 35 minutes and provide more information on upcoming Switch and 3DS titles. This is Nintendo’s third Direct in less than a month. Back in August, it held a special […]

  • Imagine Dragons and 'Angry Birds' Fight

    Imagine Dragons Partners With 'Angry Birds' to Fight Pediatric Cancer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Nintendo is hosting a Direct video presentation on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, it announced on Wednesday. The livestream will last about 35 minutes and provide more information on upcoming Switch and 3DS titles. This is Nintendo’s third Direct in less than a month. Back in August, it held a special […]

  • The First 'Valkyria Chronicles' is Getting

    The First 'Valkyria Chronicles' is Getting a Switch Port Next Month

    Nintendo is hosting a Direct video presentation on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, it announced on Wednesday. The livestream will last about 35 minutes and provide more information on upcoming Switch and 3DS titles. This is Nintendo’s third Direct in less than a month. Back in August, it held a special […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad