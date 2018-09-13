Nintendo Announces ‘Animal Crossing’ For Nintendo Switch

Nintendo confirmed a new entry in the “Animal Crossing” series for Nintendo Switch on Thursday during its latest Nintendo Direct presentation.
The new “mainline” entry, according to Nintendo, is currently going by the working title “Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch” and is in fact the first core game in the series since the Nintendo 3DS title “Animal Crossing: New Leaf” debuted on in 2013.
Fans have long been anticipating a new addition to the long-running “Animal Crossing” series for some time, and were recently treated to the mobile game “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp” that, while entertaining, only served to whet gamers’ appetites for more of the animal-themed sim series.
Popular on Variety
'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'
Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'
Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement
Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’
Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'
Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'
Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession
Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood
Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'
Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance
Nintendo confirmed a new entry in the “Animal Crossing” series for Nintendo Switch on Thursday during its latest Nintendo Direct presentation. The new “mainline” entry, according to Nintendo, is currently going by the working title “Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch” and is in fact the first core game in the series since the Nintendo 3DS […]
Nintendo confirmed a new entry in the “Animal Crossing” series for Nintendo Switch on Thursday during its latest Nintendo Direct presentation. The new “mainline” entry, according to Nintendo, is currently going by the working title “Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch” and is in fact the first core game in the series since the Nintendo 3DS […]
Nintendo confirmed a new entry in the “Animal Crossing” series for Nintendo Switch on Thursday during its latest Nintendo Direct presentation. The new “mainline” entry, according to Nintendo, is currently going by the working title “Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch” and is in fact the first core game in the series since the Nintendo 3DS […]
Nintendo confirmed a new entry in the “Animal Crossing” series for Nintendo Switch on Thursday during its latest Nintendo Direct presentation. The new “mainline” entry, according to Nintendo, is currently going by the working title “Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch” and is in fact the first core game in the series since the Nintendo 3DS […]
Nintendo confirmed a new entry in the “Animal Crossing” series for Nintendo Switch on Thursday during its latest Nintendo Direct presentation. The new “mainline” entry, according to Nintendo, is currently going by the working title “Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch” and is in fact the first core game in the series since the Nintendo 3DS […]
Nintendo confirmed a new entry in the “Animal Crossing” series for Nintendo Switch on Thursday during its latest Nintendo Direct presentation. The new “mainline” entry, according to Nintendo, is currently going by the working title “Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch” and is in fact the first core game in the series since the Nintendo 3DS […]
Nintendo confirmed a new entry in the “Animal Crossing” series for Nintendo Switch on Thursday during its latest Nintendo Direct presentation. The new “mainline” entry, according to Nintendo, is currently going by the working title “Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch” and is in fact the first core game in the series since the Nintendo 3DS […]