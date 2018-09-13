Nintendo Announces ‘Animal Crossing’ For Nintendo Switch

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Nintendo confirmed a new entry in the “Animal Crossing” series for Nintendo Switch on Thursday during its latest Nintendo Direct presentation.

The new “mainline” entry, according to Nintendo, is currently going by the working title “Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch” and is in fact the first core game in the series since the Nintendo 3DS title “Animal Crossing: New Leaf” debuted on in 2013.

Fans have long been anticipating a new addition to the long-running “Animal Crossing” series for some time, and were recently treated to the mobile game “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp” that, while entertaining, only served to whet gamers’ appetites for more of the animal-themed sim series.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Gaming

  • Nintendo Announces 'Animal Crossing' For Nintendo

    Nintendo Announces 'Animal Crossing' For Nintendo Switch

    Nintendo confirmed a new entry in the “Animal Crossing” series for Nintendo Switch on Thursday during its latest Nintendo Direct presentation. The new “mainline” entry, according to Nintendo, is currently going by the working title “Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch” and is in fact the first core game in the series since the Nintendo 3DS […]

  • 'Final Fantasy VII,' 'IX,' And 'X'

    'Final Fantasy VII,' 'IX,' And 'X' Coming To Nintendo Switch In 2019

    Nintendo confirmed a new entry in the “Animal Crossing” series for Nintendo Switch on Thursday during its latest Nintendo Direct presentation. The new “mainline” entry, according to Nintendo, is currently going by the working title “Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch” and is in fact the first core game in the series since the Nintendo 3DS […]

  • Nintendo Switch Online Members Can Buy

    Nintendo Switch Online Members Can Buy These Nifty NES Controllers

    Nintendo confirmed a new entry in the “Animal Crossing” series for Nintendo Switch on Thursday during its latest Nintendo Direct presentation. The new “mainline” entry, according to Nintendo, is currently going by the working title “Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch” and is in fact the first core game in the series since the Nintendo 3DS […]

  • 'Luigi's Mansion 3' Is Coming To

    'Luigi's Mansion 3' Is Coming to Nintendo Switch

    Nintendo confirmed a new entry in the “Animal Crossing” series for Nintendo Switch on Thursday during its latest Nintendo Direct presentation. The new “mainline” entry, according to Nintendo, is currently going by the working title “Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch” and is in fact the first core game in the series since the Nintendo 3DS […]

  • 'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' Season Pass Includes

    'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' Season Pass Includes Remastered 'Assassin's Creed III'

    Nintendo confirmed a new entry in the “Animal Crossing” series for Nintendo Switch on Thursday during its latest Nintendo Direct presentation. The new “mainline” entry, according to Nintendo, is currently going by the working title “Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch” and is in fact the first core game in the series since the Nintendo 3DS […]

  • Twitch Hires Its First Head of

    Twitch Hires Its First Head of Diversity And Inclusion

    Nintendo confirmed a new entry in the “Animal Crossing” series for Nintendo Switch on Thursday during its latest Nintendo Direct presentation. The new “mainline” entry, according to Nintendo, is currently going by the working title “Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch” and is in fact the first core game in the series since the Nintendo 3DS […]

  • mlb-bamtech-league-of-legends-esports

    Riot Says It Puts Employees on Leave 'When Necessary' After Toxic Behavior Report

    Nintendo confirmed a new entry in the “Animal Crossing” series for Nintendo Switch on Thursday during its latest Nintendo Direct presentation. The new “mainline” entry, according to Nintendo, is currently going by the working title “Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch” and is in fact the first core game in the series since the Nintendo 3DS […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad