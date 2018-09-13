Nintendo Announces ‘Animal Crossing’ For Nintendo Switch

Nintendo confirmed a new entry in the “Animal Crossing” series for Nintendo Switch on Thursday during its latest Nintendo Direct presentation.

The new “mainline” entry, according to Nintendo, is currently going by the working title “Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch” and is in fact the first core game in the series since the Nintendo 3DS title “Animal Crossing: New Leaf” debuted on in 2013.

Fans have long been anticipating a new addition to the long-running “Animal Crossing” series for some time, and were recently treated to the mobile game “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp” that, while entertaining, only served to whet gamers’ appetites for more of the animal-themed sim series.